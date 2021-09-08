WINCHESTER — Tuesday was just like Christmas in Winchester — assuming that Christmas is celebrated in September and everyone asked Santa for a new trash can.
On Tuesday morning, Rehrig Pacific Co. of Erie, Pennsylvania, delivered about 4,000 black, roll-off trash cans to the parking lot of the War Memorial Building in Winchester's Jim Barnett Park. After sorting the cans by size — 95 gallon, 65 gallon and 35 gallon — and attaching wheels to them, Winchester Refuse and Recycling Manager Michael Neese said personnel from his department would spend the rest of the day dropping off as many as possible throughout the city.
"Today, with all of the unloading and the way the trucks came in, we'll probably end up [delivering] closer to 500, 750," Neese said as a half-dozen members of the city's Public Works Department pulled the new trash cans off the back of a tractor-trailer and prepared them for delivery.
If you live in the city and didn't receive a new trash can on Tuesday, be patient. Neese said deliveries will continue for the next week or two until everyone has a roll-off container that complies with Winchester's new trash-collection program.
That program is replacing all of the personally-owned trash cans in Winchester with new ones equipped with a metal bar, allowing the containers to be lifted and emptied by mechanical arms attached to the city's sanitation vehicles. Winchester Public Works Director Perry Eisenach has said the primary reason for the transition is to lessen the physical toll on sanitation workers who, until now, had to lift and empty waste containers by hand. This resulted in numerous workplace injuries over the years and contributed to a high level of turnover among sanitation workers.
Once all of the new containers have been distributed, personally-owned trash cans will no longer be accepted by Winchester's trash collectors. City officials have said old trash cans can be used for yard waste and recyclables, or they can be disposed of during a special collection drive expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Since the city owns the new trash cans and is responsible for their maintenance and replacement, higher collection fees are being imposed as soon as customers receive one of the new containers. Currently, all Winchester residents and businesses pay $5 a month for trash collection. The new monthly fees will be based on the size of the trash can being used: $6 a month for 35 gallons, $8 a month for 65 gallons and $10 a month for 95 gallons.
Over the past several weeks, each of the city's trash customers was asked to let Rouss City Hall know what size trash can they prefer. Anyone who did not respond will receive a 95-gallon can by default.
Neese said his household is comprised of himself, his wife, two children, three cats and a dog. He ordered a 65-gallon trash can because his home prefers to recycle whenever possible, but he noted that another similarly sized family may need a 95-gallon trash can if they don't do much recycling.
For homes that need more than one trash can, a second can (either 65 or 35 gallons) may be requested. However, the monthly collection fees are attached to the trash cans, so someone with 95-gallon and 65-gallon cans will pay both fees each month, totaling $18 per month.
The monthly collection rates are already scheduled to increase twice within the next two years. On July 1, 2022, fees will climb to $11 for 95-gallon containers, $9 for 65-gallon containers and $7 for 35-gallon containers. The second increase will occur on July 1, 2023, when the monthly fees rise to $12 for 95 gallons, $10 for 65 gallons and $8 for 35 gallons.
Winchester is not allowing anyone to opt out of the collection program, meaning households and small businesses will pay for trash pickup even if they don't use the service.
Prior to Tuesday, Neese said, 1,100 Winchester addresses already had the new trash cans because they were part of a pilot program that earlier this year tested the new mechanized collection system. With the program now being expanded citywide, about 7,500 more new containers will be delivered to Winchester homes and businesses through the month of September.
"It will probably take a week and a half, two weeks to get everything out, but then we're going to have size changes, stickers that were mislabeled, things like that," Neese said. "Realistically, it will take us three weeks to get through all that."
Anyone with questions about the new trash cans and collection program can visit winchesterva.gov/public-works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.