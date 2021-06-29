WINCHESTER — Recent James Wood graduate Kimberly Warnagiris was thankful that her Winchester Swim Team was able to host its Long Course Invitational Meet in late August last year.
But this year’s event in Jim Barnett Park is what the annual WST meet is supposed to be. With 17 teams and nearly 700 swimmers compared to last year’s three teams and 125 swimmers due to COVID-19 limitations, there was significantly more competition, and significantly more joy.
“It was a miracle we even put on the meet last year,” said Warnagaris late Sunday afternoon. “This year has definitely been a step up.
“It’s one final big swim meet with your team, and it’s a really good feeling to be back in the water again and back to normal as possible.”
Sunday marked the third and final day for the meet that featured girls and boys swimmers age 6 to 20 competing in five age divisions (8 & under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15 & over) as well as an open distance division on Friday afternoon that featured 400-meter through 1,500-meter races.
WST head coach Trey Shafer said swimmers came from different parts of Virginia as well as Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland. The powerful NCAP (Nation’s Capital Swim Club) was one of the competing teams, with four of their swimmers participating after having already competed in the recent U.S. Olympic swimming trials (Camille Spink, 16 years old, Jakob Frick, 18, Landon Gentry, 17, Matt Van Deusen, 18).
The outdoor meet provided a significantly different atmosphere than the high school meets that took place during the winter and early spring. Virginia high school meets featured boys and girls competing at separate times in order to limit COVID-19 exposure. Practices had limitations on how many people could be in the pool area at a certain time.
As parents lined one edge of the pool to watch their children and the music that played throughout the event blared, Shafer expressed how pleased he was with how the invitational unfolded. The meet featured 580 heats of swimmers in 102 events.
“It feels great,” Shafer said. “The kids are loving it. They feel a sense of normalcy. They’re out there having fun and swimming fast. The coaches, the families. It’s great for the community to see something like this happening again and getting back to life.”
Shafer gave a lot of credit to the parents and coaches for the time they put in to make the meet a successful one, putting in 16-hour days during the meet.
WST members combined to compete in more than 700 races over three days, so there were plenty of performances for Shafer to evaluate. Shafer said he was particularly pleased for his swimmers who hadn’t competed in any invitational meet before.
“I think we had about 20 kids who had never done a long course meet before on our team, and I would say those are the kids I’m incredibly proud of,” Shafer said. “An 8-year-old going 50 meters, that’s a long ways for a little kid.”
WST member and rising Handley junior Hailey Brown went a long away for someone of any age on Friday by competing in the 800 freestyle. Brown is trying to get back to the time of 9 minutes, 32 seconds that she swam two years ago before she developed tendonitis in both her elbows. On Friday she recorded a time of 9:49.63 to place fourth out of 34 entrants in the race.
“I got one of the bigger times I need to sort of prove to myself that I’m starting to get back to where I used to be,” said Brown, who earned All-State honors for Handley this winter in the 100-yard butterfly and 500-yard free.
In general, Brown said she enjoyed herself over the three days.
“It’s a lot more positive when we’re able just be back to normal and swim like normal,” Brown said. “Our last two meets have been pretty normal. It’s starting to return to what swimming used to be, and part of swimming is having fun with your friends.”
Jackson Sitton, a 2020 James Wood graduate and the 2019 Winchester Star Boys’ Swimmer of the Year, is coming off a successful freshman season with the University of Lynchburg, earning Second Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors during a season in which he took third in the 200 free and sixth in the 100 butterfly at the ODAC Championships.
Sitton was hoping to perform better than he did this weekend, but he was glad to participate. He had already left for college when last year’s WST long course meet was held.
“It’s fun,” Sitton said. “It’s nice to be back.”
Warnagiris, a two-time Star Girls’ Swimmer of the Year in 2018 and 2019, will continue her swimming career in college as well for the University of Virginia’s club team. This weekend offered her another chance to push herself and go up against strong competition in a sport she loves.
“This is one of the most fun meets we have all year,” Warnagiris said. “It’s our home pool and our home crowd, and a really good experience.
“Swimming is a life-long sport you can do at any age. It’s definitely going to be something that sticks with me through my college career and the future beyond.”
The following are top 10 performances from Winchester Swim Team members:
Boys 8 & under — Hudson Clayton, 8 years old: First in 50 fly (58.08), 100 breast (2:24.31), 50 back (49.65), 100 free (1:37.90), 200 free (3:24.74), 50 breast (1:04.50) and 100 back (2:00.00). Jace Schiavone, 8: Second in 100 free (1:45.75) and 50 breast (1:09.62), third in 50 fly (1:06.02), 100 breast (2:32.46) and 100 back (2:17.07), fourth in 50 back (1:02.17). Liam Shafer IV, 8: Second in 200 free (4:44.12), third in 50 back (58.61), fifth in 50 fly (1:16.40) and 100 back (2:23.30), eighth in 100 free (2:17.53). Antonio Parkhurst, 8: Sixth in 100 breast (3:12.25), 100 free (2:10.28), 50 breast (1:25.97) and 100 back (2:27.45), seventh in 50 fly (1:40.31), ninth in 50 back (1:12.07) and 50 breast (1:31.86). Luca Nardelli, 6: Tenth in 50 back (1:28.85) and 100 free (2:36.85).
Girls 8 & under — Aubrey Astorino, 8: Third in 50 free (43.63), fourth in 50 fly (1:04.01), 100 breast (2:30.30), 50 back (55.87), 200 free (3:44.46), 50 breast (1:05.40) and 100 back (2:07.02), fifth in 100 free (1:49.76). Brooklynn Franz, 7: Eighth in 50 back (1:06.88), 100 back (2:29.08) and 50 free (1:01.93), ninth in 100 free (2:20.35). Daniela Fitzsimmons, 7: Ninth in 50 free (1:03.72), tenth in 100 back (2:37.97). Alissa Russell, 8: Tenth in 50 back (1:09.03). Addie Morrison, 6: Tenth in 50 free (1:08.93).
Boys 9-10 — Conner Hughes, 9: Fourth in 400 free (6:43.33), seventh in 100 free (1:30.42), eighth in 100 fly (1:57.29) and 200 free (3:11.37), 10th in 50 fly (51.64)
Girls 9-10 — Aline Truong, 10: Fourth in 100 fly (1:38.21), 200 free (2:53.03) and 50 breast (48.21), sixth in 100 back (1:37.29), eighth in 50 free (36.84).
Boys 11-12 — Eddie Grimes, 11: Second in 200 back (2:49.07), fourth in 200 fly (3:14.26), fifth in 200 IM (3:01.09) and 100 back (1:20.71), seventh in 400 free (5:26.44) and 50 back (37.47), eighth in 200 free (2:34.31), ninth in 200 breast (3:48.88).
Girls 11-12 — Marit Irgens, 12: Fourth in 200 back (3:00.39), eighth in 400 free (5:52.67).
Boys 13-14 — Joseph Warnagiris, 13: First in 400 free (4:35.78), 200 free (2:09.02) and 100 back (1:07.12), second in 200 back (2:31.00) and 200 IM (2:32.46), third in 200 fly (2:36.04) and 100 free (1:00.68), fourth in 200 breast (2:51.75) and 100 breast (1:18.54), fifth in 100 fly (1:07.78). Nick Lugo, 14: First in 100 free (58.80) and 100 fly (1:03.31), second in 400 free (4:43.69), third in 200 IM (2:32.91) and 200 free (2:11.29), fourth in 200 fly (2:41.11), seventh in 100 breast (1:22.67), eighth in 100 back (1:13.56).
Girls 13-14 — Kiera Webster, 14: First in 200 fly (2:41.54), tied for first in 200 IM (2:37.60), second in 200 free (2:18.89), third in 400 free (4:55.97), seventh in 100 free (1:05.35) and 50 free (30.01), eighth in 100 fly (1:11.74), 10th in 200 back (2:48.14). Katie Law, 13: First in 100 fly (1:04.22). Riley Pillo, 13: Sixth in 200 IM (2:47.38), eighth in 200 fly (2:57.83), ninth in 200 free (2:28.89). Maya Pitts, 14: Ninth in 200 fly (3:06.45). Laura Salley, 14: Tenth in 100 fly (1:12.18).
Boys 15 & over — Paul Warnagiris, 16: Sixth in 200 breast (2:42.44), eighth in 400 free (4:30.56), ninth in 200 back (2:27.71), 100 breast (1:15.86), 200 IM (2:23.80), 100 free (59.43). Zack Carter, 15: Seventh in 200 fly (2:26.67).
Girls 15 & over — Paige Simko, 17: Second in 100 breast (1:18.48), fifth in 200 breast (2:55.00). Hailey Brown, 15: Fourth in 400 free (4:43.13), sixth in 200 free (2:16.24), ninth in 200 fly (2:38.95). Lauren Masters, 16: Seventh in 200 IM (2:37.05), eighth in 400 free (4:54.34), 10th in 200 breast (3:02.78). Kayla Sprincis, 17: Tenth in 400 free (4:58.44).
Boys’ Open: Paul Warnagiris: Sixth in 400 IM (5:01.05). Zack Carter: Eighth in 800 free (9:26.01).
Girls’ Open: Lauren Masters: Second in 400 IM (5:30.25). Olivia Webster, 16: Tenth in 400 IM (5:58.36). Hailey Brown: Fourth in 800 free (9:49.63). Kiera Webster: Eighth in 800 free (10:16.66).
