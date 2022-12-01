WINCHESTER — City officials have talked the talk and are ready to walk the walk.
Eighteen months after declaring a pair of residential properties on South Loudoun Street as derelict and blighted, and 12 months after suing the property owners to force them to make repairs, Winchester is making plans to tear down part or all of the structures.
The Winchester Board of Architectural Review on Thursday issued a certificate of appropriateness to demolish the rear portion of a single-family house at 411 S. Loudoun St. The decision came one month after the BAR issued a similar certificate authorizing the total demolition of a row of townhouses at 514-520 S. Loudoun St.
The BAR has oversight of all structures in Winchester's downtown Historic District and had to approve the demolition requests because the structures are located within the district.
Both of the South Loudoun Street properties are owned by Wayne and Laura Gavis of the 1000 block of Greenwood Road in Frederick County. During Thursday's meeting of the BAR, city officials said the Gavises have expressed no interest in repairing, occupying or selling the properties, so the city was forced to take action because the deteriorating, derelict buildings could be dangerous to people who walk in or around them.
City Manager Dan Hoffman indicated this may just be the beginning of Winchester's efforts to remove buildings that have become inhabitable due to severe neglect by their owners.
"I can't say which properties we will be pursuing next, but there will be more," Hoffman said on Thursday.
It's possible at least some of those properties will be owned by the Gavises. The lawsuit filed against them last December in Winchester Circuit Court seeks more than $20,000 in unpaid fines, fees and court-ordered judgments stemming from five of their properties that have become derelict and potentially dangerous. Those properties are the two at 411 and 514-520 S. Loudoun St., as well as 415-417 and 212-216 S. Loudoun St. and 414 S. Braddock St.
The lawsuit also asked Winchester Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden to appoint the city as receiver of 411 and 514-520 S. Loudoun St., which would allow the local government to demolish or repair the structures before selling them. On July 6, Iden granted receivership to the city. The court now has to approve the city's plans for demolition, which it could do during a hearing scheduled for Dec. 20.
State law requires the city's action plan for the South Loudoun Street dwellings to have the least possible financial burden on taxpayers. However, in the case of the house at 411 S. Loudoun St., the partial demolition would cost substantially more than removing the building entirely. BAR members were told on Thursday that a full demolition of 411 S. Loudoun would cost $25,000, while a partial demolition that includes sealing off the front portion of the house would cost $320,000. City officials have not even suggested an overall renovation of the house because that would cost an estimated $640,000.
The BAR voted 3-0-1 to support the partial demolition. Members Don Packard Jr., Barton Chasler and Nicholas Robb voted in favor of the plan, and Stephanie Ryall abstained from the vote due to a possible conflict of interest. Board members Samar Jafri and Elizabeth Yo were absent.
Even though the city is moving forward with its demolition plans, both sites are still owned by the Gavises. The couple has the legal right to step in at any time to demolish the structures on their own or make the repairs required in order for the buildings to be up to code, as long as they agree to reimburse the city for any money it has spent to date addressing the problems. If they take no action, the lawsuit filed last December asks Iden to transfer ownership of the two properties to the city of Winchester.
If the demolitions and transfer of ownership are approved by the court, the townhouses would be razed and the sites would be reseeded. The front portion of the single-family home would remain intact but the back of the house would be torn down and the yard reseeded.
City Attorney Melissa Michelsen has said it's possible Winchester will also seek receivership of the other three Gavis-owned properties mentioned in the lawsuit — 415-417 and 212-216 S. Loudoun St., and 414 S. Braddock St. — in order to tear down or repair the structures.
