WINCHESTER — The city's Old Town Advancement Commission (OTAC) may be phased out.
The Winchester Economic Development Authority on Tuesday morning reviewed a proposed update to City Code that would make the EDA responsible for overseeing the city's participation in the Virginia Main Street program administered by the state's Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).
OTAC, a City Council advisory board that meets monthly and is comprised of nine appointed members who own property or operate a business in downtown Winchester, currently manages the Main Street program for the city and recommends when council and the EDA should pursue grants, training, consulting and other services offered by the DHCD.
According to the proposed City Code changes, the Main Street management would switch to the EDA, a seven-member council-appointed panel that meets monthly and includes some of the city's top business leaders.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger, the city's staff liaison to both the EDA and OTAC, said the OTAC would cease to exist if the code change is approved by City Council. In its place, a committee of the EDA would vet issues related to the Main Street program and forward its recommendations to the full EDA for action.
"This is really a reflection of how staff is structured," Hershberger said, explaining that personnel who work in the city's Economic Development Department are the ones who follow through on OTAC's Main Street decisions, so it makes sense to eliminate OTAC's involvement and take Main Street matters directly to the EDA. "The Main Street function is part of the Economic Development division. ... This kind of consolidates it all."
Hershberger said "we've had discussions with the members" of OTAC — Chairwoman Holly Redding and Lanita Byrne, Susan Dolinar, Sallie Ebert Grundman, Ryan Hall, Daniel Kelly II, Elizabeth Minor, Greeley Myers and Amanda Parrish-Knowlton — so they are aware that a potential change is in the works.
"The membership of OTAC has been extremely open-minded in discussing this," Hershberger said. "Their work has been outstanding over the past two years, and their commitment to making sure Old Town stays successful is commendable."
The proposed City Code updates that would dismantle OTAC were reviewed Tuesday by the EDA and forwarded to council's Planning and Economic Development Committee.
"If they see fit," Hershberger said of the Planning and Economic Development Committee, "they will forward it to council [for a final vote]."
The committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday but the agenda for that session does not include a discussion regarding OTAC. If the agenda is not modified, the OTAC talks would likely occur at the committee's next meeting on Jan. 27, meaning City Council's vote on the future of OTAC would not take place until February at the earliest.
Attending Tuesday morning's meeting of the Winchester Economic Development Authority in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Doug Toan, Tim Painter, Addie Lingle, Lauri Bridgeforth and Cary Craig. Member James Imoh was absent.
