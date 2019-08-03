The Godfrey Miller Home — or, rather, Historic Home and Fellowship Center — has been in the news quite a bit these days, what with the center’s annual summer lecture series whose proceeds bolster the programs enjoyed by area seniors year-around.
But, in reading about the grand gray-stone pile on the first block of South Loudoun Street (No. 28), have you ever given any thought to whom this Godfrey Miller was? Anyone residing in a home of such distinction surely had to be a man of some distinction himself.
Well, a quick perusal of Dr. Garland Quarles’ “Some Worthy Lives” provides us with not one possible answer, but three. Quarles deemed the lives of no less than three Godfrey Millers “worthy.”
So let’s learn a little more about them and, in doing do, uncover who lived at 28 S. Loudoun. In chronological order, the “Godfreys” are:
— Godfrey Miller (1730-1803), born in Gruena, Germany, was the first Godfrey to grace Winchester. The initial mention of his presence in the city was his marriage to Anna Maria Kurtz. A weaver by trade, he turned his professional attention to drugs and medicine. Eventually listed on the tax rolls as an apothecary, he opened his own shop on North Loudoun Street.
His home? Not 28 S. Loudoun. He built a wooden house which, family lore said, was constructed partially from wide planks gleaned from Fort Loudoun.
— Godfrey Miller II, son of whom Quarles repeatedly referred to as “Godfrey the immigrant,” initially took up the trades of his father — looming and dispensing drugs. When the elder Godfrey died in 1803, the younger was only 17. His father instructed him to “keep shop and do the hose business and work on the frames for his mother till he gets of age.” He and his brother Peter, in time, opened a dry-goods store on the western side of North Loudoun. This eventually became the long-time site of Miller’s Drug Store.
His domicile? Again not 28 S. Loudoun. He and his wife, the former Catherine Schultz, grew their family of 11 at 107 N. Loudoun (location of the family store) and then, in 1836, purchased “Fairmount,” the stately Tidball home at 311 Fairmount Ave.
— Dr. Godfrey Lewis Miller — Called “The Grand Old Man of Medicine,” this youngest son of Godfrey II was a Confederate surgeon. After the war, the Federal occupiers asked Dr. Miller to treat the Union wounded still in Winchester. Money from this source allowed him to establish a medical practice that lasted a half-century.
His residence? Surely, 28 S. Loudoun, right? No. He and his wife Mary and their three sons lived at 124 Piccadilly St., where he died on Dec. 2, 1920.
OK, if this structure were known as the Godfrey Miller Home, surely a Godfrey Miller lived there. And, yes, one, in fact, did — eventually. In 1857, the other heirs of John Miller, son of Godfrey the original, conveyed 28 S. Loudoun to Godfrey Sperry Miller, John’s son. John was the fourth owner of the house, built around the turn of the 18th century by Daniel Sowers. Before the Civil War, this Godfrey was a teller at the Farmers Bank; after the war, he and John N. Bell partnered in a mercantile business.
Mystery solved? Hopefully.
