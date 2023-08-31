WINCHESTER — Following the lead of neighboring jurisdictions, Winchester on Thursday morning issued a drought warning due to climatic conditions and extremely low water levels in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, which is the city’s water source.
Winchester is calling on all residents, businesses, governmental entities and nonprofits to immediately and voluntarily reduce water use in the city by 10%. If conditions worsen, additional steps may be necessary including the declaration of a drought emergency and mandatory water use reductions, according to a media release from Rouss City Hall.
On Wednesday, Frederick Water, which serves about 17,000 customers in the Frederick County area, implemented drought warning procedures in conjunction with the county government. The utility’s residential customers are encouraged to reduce water usage by 15% and nonresidential by 20%. Customers should refrain from watering lawns, trees, shrubs and other plants between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Customers with an odd number as the last digit of their address can water on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday; those with an even number should follow a Wednesday, Friday, Sunday schedule. Some activities in the county are prohibited, including noncommercial washing of vehicles, filling swimming pools and washing of hard-surfaced areas such as streets, sidewalks, driveways and buildings.
As of Tuesday, 17.69 inches of rainfall had been recorded this year at Winchester’s Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant near Middletown, the facility that draws the city’s drinking water from the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. That’s a 20.33-inch deficit from the 38.02 inches normally recorded.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service and Snoflo.org reported the river’s water level at the treatment plant was 1.56 feet, with a discharge of 53 cubic feet per second (CFS). That’s about a fifth of the average discharge of 245 CFS and far below the 17-foot depth that is considered flood stage at that location.
The Shenandoah Valley’s northern region is very dry at the moment. One day prior to Winchester’s declaration on Thursday, drought warnings were issued in Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Page, Shenandoah, Rockingham and Augusta counties by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
A drought warning is the second of three graduated drought stages defined by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission’s Northern Shenandoah Regional Water Supply Plan and the State of Virginia Administrative Code.
Winchester residents, businesses and organizations are asked to immediately reduce their water usage by at least 10% by taking some or all of the following steps:
Do not plant new landscaping or grass. For existing landscaping, keep lawns mowed to 2 inches or more, use mulch around plants to reduce evaporation, aerate your lawn and avoid over fertilizing.
Reduce lawn watering to no more than two times a week between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 a.m.
Avoid the use of sprinklers, soil soakers and drip irrigation devices.
Place rain barrels under gutter downspouts to collect water for plants, car washing and general cleaning.
Use a broom instead of a hose to clean driveways, walks and patios.
Do not wash hard surfaces or buildings.
Turn off ornamental fountains unless they have built-in water supplies.
Do not use the garbage disposal.
Only use the automatic dishwasher when the load is full.
Limit showers to 5 or 10 minutes a day.
Avoid running water to get a cold temperature. Instead, keep a pitcher of cold water in the fridge.
Wrap your hot water heater and pipes with insulating material.
Install faucet aerators.
According to the National Weather Service, drought conditions will most likely persevere for awhile. The extended forecast for Winchester does not call for any rain between now and Wednesday, and temperatures next week are expected to climb into the upper 90s.
