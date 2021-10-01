WINCHESTER — Now that everyone in Winchester has received one of the city’s new roll-off trash cans, residents have two ways to dispose of their old, unused trash containers.
On Tuesday, city sanitation workers will collect unwanted trash cans and take them to City Yards. The next day, the free cans will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone who wants one during a distribution event from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the City Yards parking lot at 301 E. Cork St.
If your old trash can is no longer usable, it can be thrown away by placing the empty container on the curb during your normal trash-collection day. Anyone who does so should attach a note to the can stating it needs to be thrown away. There is no charge for the disposal service.
Residents can keep their old trash cans if they choose. While the containers will no longer be accepted by the city for standard trash disposal, city officials have said they can be used for yard waste and recyclables. Other alternatives include using the cans as compost bins or creating rain-collection barrels.
Winchester switched to new trash cans this month in an attempt to improve the collection process and minimize the risk of injuries sustained by sanitation workers. The new cans have wheels and metal tipping bars that partially automate the process of emptying the containers into trash trucks.
For more information about the new trash collection program and what to do with your old trash cans, contact the Winchester Public Works Department at 540-667-2106 or cartsize@winchesterva.gov.
