WINCHESTER — Winchester is gearing up to celebrate America’s 243rd birthday.
The seventh annual Rockin’ Independence Eve will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday in Old Town.
The free, family-friendly event will feature live music and a fireworks display, as well as a beer and wine garden in the Taylor Pavilion and the Snow White Grill’s Hamburger Eating Contest. Beverage sales will benefit the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties.
Entertainment on the Loudoun Street Mall will include an acoustic performance by Robbie Limon at 5:30 p.m., country and bluegrass music by the United States Navy’s Country Current at 7:30 p.m., and a dance party and light show presented by Yamni Arts at 9:30 p.m.
Other scheduled activities and attractions include a balloon artist, face painters, a photo booth, a display of Army Jeeps and exhibitions by historical re-enactors.
The Hamburger Eating Contest will be at 8:15 p.m. Signup starts at 5 p.m. at the Loudoun Street Mall’s Information Booth, and the competition is limited to 10 people ages 18 and up.
A fireworks display coordinated by Winchester’s Parks and Recreation and Fire and Rescue departments will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. The best vantage point will be on North Kent Street between Piccadilly and Boscawen streets. Spectators will not be allowed on the roofs of the four downtown parking garages.
On Thursday, the four museums operated by the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society — George Washington’s Office, Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters, Abram’s Delight and its 18th-century cabin, and Hollingsworth Mill — will offer free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Winchester administrative offices, the Old Town Welcome Center and the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park will be closed Thursday, and the Joint Judicial Center will be closed both Thursday and Friday.
WinTran buses will not be running on Thursday, but parking at downtown meters will be free all day.
Wednesday’s yard waste collection has been canceled. Instead, Thursday’s trash collection will be held on Wednesday.
To learn more about the city’s Independence Day plans and schedule changes, visit winchesterva.gov. Information about the museums is available at winchesterhistory.org.
(1) comment
Live music, beer garden, & fireworks? Sounds fun, count me in [batman]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.