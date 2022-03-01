WINCHESTER — City officials will host an open house and public hearing tonight regarding the latest revisions to Winchester’s Comprehensive Plan.
It’s the second time in six months that an open house and public hearing have been held on the document that serves as a blueprint for the city’s future growth and development. The first, on Aug. 31, drew a great deal of attention due to a last-minute addition from City Manager Dan Hoffman that would have designated Friendship Park as property that could be developed into affordable senior housing. Following the public’s negative reaction to that project, the bid to change the land’s designation was pulled from the still-pending update to the Comp Plan.
The Comprehensive Plan, which was initially adopted by City Council in 2011 and updated in 2014, is comprised of 12 chapters filled with goals the city hopes to pursue in order to make Winchester a better place to live and work. It includes suggestions for protecting the environment, preserving wetlands and trees, increasing available housing and recreational opportunities, attracting and supporting businesses that pay higher wages, making the city easier to traverse for drivers, bus riders, bicyclists and walkers, and more.
Officials update the plan every few years to address the city’s evolving needs. For example, Winchester is currently experiencing a significant shortage of affordable housing, so the updated plan addresses ways to bolster the city’s supply of homes and apartments with rents and mortgages that working-class people could comfortably afford.
Perhaps the most controversial aspect of the proposed Comp Plan update deals with undeveloped land to the west and south of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at 901 Amherst St. The land, which is owned by the museum’s Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation, is currently zoned Education, Institution and Public Use (EIP), meaning its by-right use is to accommodate a school or museum. The updated Comp Plan calls for an extension of Meadow Branch Avenue through the property and the classifying of the acreage as a redevelopment site suitable for low- to medium-density housing.
South of the proposed redevelopment site is an additional 28 acres of undeveloped land that previously had been considered for an age-restricted community until public opposition to the project caused City Council to kill the proposal in December. The draft update to the Comprehensive Plan classifies the two land parcels in this area — one owned by the Glass-Glenn Burnie Foundation, the other by the Bridgeforth family of Winchester, both zoned Low Density Residential (LR) — as suitable for Neighborhood Revitalization with Infill.
According to the draft document, Neighborhood Revitalization with Infill applies to areas of the city where “residents said quality of life was not what it should be. ...Revitalization means making neighborhoods more attractive both to new residents and to those who have called them home for many years. It means bringing back to life.”
That statement references a series of public input sessions on the Comprehensive Plan update that were held in July and August of 2019, as well as written statements that have been submitted to the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department over the past three years. However, since the 28 acres in question have never been developed or occupied, it is unclear which residents commented on the property’s quality of life.
Anyone who wants to weigh in on the latest update to the Comprehensive Plan will have the opportunity to do so tonight at Rouss City Hall. Following a one-hour open house that starts at 5:30 p.m., City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes. The panel will then vote later this month on whether to adopt the document.
Once the plan is adopted, its contents will be used by city officials to inform zoning and development decisions for the next several years. The document is just a guide, though, and officials will not be formally bound by its directives.
The complete draft of the Comprehensive Plan update is available online at winchesterva.gov/planning/comprehensive-plan.
