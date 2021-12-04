WINCHESTER — Winchester has been selected to receive what City Manager Dan Hoffman called “a transformative amount” of money to improve its public transportation services.
The offices of Virginia’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, announced in a joint media release this week that Winchester will get $8,736,841 for transit needs over the next five years as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15.
“We are very excited about the opportunity this affords the city to reimagine its transit system to better serve our residents,” Hoffman said on Friday.
Officials at Rouss City Hall didn’t learn of the appropriation until Friday morning, so Hoffman said it’s too soon to determine exactly how the money will be used. One possibility is that the city could extend the period of free ridership currently being offered by WinTran, Winchester’s public bus line.
An increase in federal subsidies announced in April made it possible for WinTran to waive ticket fees for all riders until June 30, 2023. Typically, Wintran’s ride fares are $1 for adults and 50 cents for students, seniors, people with a disability and Medicare recipients.
Along with the prospect of using the $8.7 million in federal funds to extend WinTran’s free ridership period, Hoffman said, “We’re also looking at other investments we could make in the system, including possibly upgrading [WinTran] vehicles, possibly electrifying the fleet. It’s a large sum of money.”
Public transportation systems across the state are expected to receive over $1.2 billion over the next five years from the federal infrastructure deal.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also allocated $7.7 billion in funding for Virginia’s highways, bridges and electric vehicle charging stations over the next five years, and created an opportunity for Virginia’s transit systems to compete for approximately $34.7 billion in nationwide discretionary grant programs for improving bus and train station accessibility, expanding rural transit options and other needs.
Last week, Warner and Kaine announced the federal legislation will also provide $400 million to Virginia’s airports over the next five years. Winchester Regional Airport is slated to receive a total allocation of $1.48 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.