WINCHESTER — Officials have revised Winchester’s African American Heritage brochure and self-guided driving tour to showcase more places with significance to the city’s cultural development.
“For too long, African American stories from the people of Winchester have not been told,” Winchester Black History Task Force member Judy Humbert said in a media release from Rouss City Hall. “The places mentioned in the brochure are ones that we ride by all the time and we don’t have any idea of the story behind these places. Once the stories in the brochure become public knowledge, they can be preserved for generations to come.”
The Black History Task Force promotes knowledge and awareness of Winchester’s African American history through public lectures, presentations, plays and the installation of historic highway markers. For example, the group was behind an effort in June to place a roadside marker in front of the former home of Robert Orrick in Old Town Winchester. Orrick was born a slave in 1841 and went on to become a successful and respected entrepreneur.
According to the media release, Winchester’s first African American Heritage brochure was published in 2000 following nearly 20 years of research by Black History Task Force members Humbert, Sharon Harris and Betty Jo Bannister. Those three also participated in this year’s update along with members Sharon Dixon, Brenda Nelson and Ann Grogg, and support and design assistance from Becky Ebert at the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library and Renee Bayliss of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The revised brochure includes expanded information about several historical sites in Winchester including Orrick’s former home (The Orrick House) at 15 S. Braddock St.; Orrick Cemetery at 501 S. Braddock St., which is a burial place for Blacks that was built on land donated by Orrick in 1883; and Douglas School at 598 N. Kent St., which educated Black students from Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties from 1927 to 1966 and is currently being renovated to serve as the administrative offices for Winchester Public Schools.
Several new sites have been added to the brochure and self-guided driving tour, the release states, including the Freedmen’s Bureau office and school at 115 E. Cork St., medical researcher Madison Briscoe’s childhood home at the corner of South Kent and East Cork streets, the King Hiram Masonic Lodge for Blacks at 418 N. Kent St. and the Brown family home at the corner of North Loudoun Street and East Fairfax Lane.
The updated brochure also includes updates to the self-guided driving tour route to accommodate traffic pattern changes made in Winchester since the document’s previous update.
“We have seen interest in African American history increase significantly in Winchester and Frederick County, and we hope this self-guided tour brochure helps make these stories more visible and accessible,” Bayliss said in the release.
To view the African American Heritage brochure, go to https://bit.ly/3NrD9uD
