WINCHESTER — Denver-based OmniTRAX Inc. is partnering with the Frederick County Economic Development Authority to identify and market the best rail-served sites along the Winchester and Western Railroad.
OmniTRAX Inc., one of the largest privately held rail-centric transportation and transportation infrastructure holding companies in North America and an affiliate of The Broe Group, purchased the Winchester & Western Railroad for $105 million in September. Winchester & Western Railroad, a shortline railroad, provides freight rail service in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey.
OmniTRAX announced recently that it is bringing its Rail-Ready Sites program to the Winchester & Western Railroad. The Rail-Ready Sites program involves Omnitrax connecting with with local, regional and state economic development partners in the areas where it operates. The program connects rail-served properties with customers looking to maximize supply chain efficiencies.
Through the program OmniTRAX has identified three sites in the Winchester area, which total 182 acres, as ideal locations for advanced manufacturing, food processing and agribusiness facilities. The sites are: a 46.6-acre property on Milton Ray Drive in Stephenson, a 77-acre property at 283 Ebert Road, and a 50.78-acre Woodbine Road property. To review these sites and learn more about how OmniTRAX helps companies locate on rail-served properties, visit: omnitrax.com/winchester-and-western-railroad-company-va.
“The Northern Shenandoah Valley is one of the most dynamic areas for industrial development on the East Coast and the Rail-Ready Sites we’re promoting with Frederick County Economic Development Authority have everything a company could want,” said OmniTRAX official Ean Johnson. “Located along the rapidly growing Interstate 81 corridor, the location is within hours of more than 100 million people, it has a great workforce to draw from and has very business-friendly state and local governments.”
Through the partnership, the Frederick County EDA will try to recruit major businesses for the local Rail-Ready Sites.
“Frederick County’s transportation infrastructure and proximity to major markets has proven to be advantageous for advanced manufacturers, allowing them to get products to market quickly and efficiently,” Frederick County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Patrick Barker. “The county has a strong manufacturing base, which includes employers like KraftHeinz, Trex and Rubbermaid. Partnership with OmniTRAX’s Rail-Ready Sites program is important as we recruit premier, and soon-to-be premier, companies to join them.”
Probably need to make sure everyone in town is OK with a business coming here. Do you remember the Clorox deal. Stupid people.
