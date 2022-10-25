WINCHESTER — The city's 2022 Leaf Collection Season will begin on Oct. 31 (weather permitting) in areas 1 and 2. Daily updates concerning where crews are working and which area is projected to be collected next will be posted on the Public Works Leaf Collection web page at https://www.winchesterva.gov/public-works.
There are two options for disposing of fallen leaves in the city: curbside vacuum service or bag-n-go.
Option 1: Curbside Vacuum Service
Public Works utilizes a collection schedule that divides the city into seven areas beginning with the area that is anticipated to drop leaves first and heaviest. New this year, two crews will be deployed, and the curbside leaf collection vacuum service will begin in areas 1 and 2 followed by areas 3 through 7, in order.
Find Your Collection Area:
Use the city’s new interactive Property Search Portal (enter your address for property information).
Review the PDF maps of each area on the Public Works web page.
Curbside Collection Guidelines:
Rake/blow leaves to the curb (but not in the street or on the sidewalk), if possible, or at a minimum to your property line.
For removal by Public Works, place leaves out for collection by the start date indicated on the “No Parking” signs for your route. Do not park on leaf piles.
Keep leaf piles less than 2-3 feet in height.
Keep leaves away from ditches, pipes and culverts.
Do not put materials such as dirt, rocks, metal and branches in the piles. These items will prevent crews from collecting your leaves since they can damage the vacuum.
Leaf collection is a process which can take up to three months, and Public Works will service every street at least twice during that time (weather permitting).
Option #2: "Bag-n-Go"
Leaves can be placed at the curb in biodegradable lawn and leaf bags on the normal yard waste collection days (every Wednesday except holiday weeks). These types of bags can be found at home improvement/lawn and garden stores. Biodegradable bags are requested because they are environmentally friendly and can be recycled, right along with leaves. For this option, there is no limit to the number of bags that will be collected curbside.
Free Compost
Free leaf compost is now available to local residents at Jim Barnett Park (gravel parking lot at the corner of Cork and Bridgeforth, next to the BMX track). Self-loading only. Assistance with loading is not available.
Remember to bring your glass recycling. The leaf compost and glass recycling drop-off station are in the same parking lot.
Questions about leaf collection or the free compost program can be directed to Public Works at 540-667-2399.
