Linda Dolly makes it a point to play the Virginia Lottery's New Year’s Millionaire Raffle every year, according to a lottery news release. That’s how the Winchester woman happened to start 2022 with $100,000 — one of the tickets she bought for the New Year’s Day drawing won big.
Ticket #016531, which she bought at Martin’s Food Market at 400 Gateway Drive, was one of six $100,000 winners statewide.
“I just couldn’t believe it!” she told Virginia Lottery officials as she claimed her prize.
The other five $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Goode, Henrico, Hampton, Martinsville and Mattaponi. Four tickets won $1 million each. They were bought in Alexandria, Chesapeake, Stuarts Draft and Virginia Beach. An additional 500 tickets each won $500.
Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle is one of the Virginia Lottery’s most eagerly anticipated games. A total of 500,000 tickets were available for this year’s drawing, with the results announced on Jan. 1.
