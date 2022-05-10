A 29-year-old Winchester woman died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County on Saturday morning, according to state police.
Jensen B. Hoover suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash that occurred at 8:27 a.m. in the 7200 block of U.S. 50 (John S. Mosby Highway). She was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Trax east when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2012 Ford Escape, state police said in a news release. Hoover was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old female from Upperville, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. Three passengers in the Ford, a 5-year-old female, an 11-year-old male and a 12-year-old male, also suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. All four were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation.
