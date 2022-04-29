The investigation into the death of a Winchester resident killed in Frederick County, Maryland is continuing, according to Maryland State Police.
The crash occurred on U.S. 340 at Route 180 in Petersville, according to a MSP news release. Shannon Kephart, 48, was a passenger in an eastbound Honda CRV driven by Dean Kephart, 61, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The other passenger was Cathy Cyrus, 68, of Olney, Maryland.
Police said a driver in a Jeep Liberty cut off the Honda, causing Dean Olney to lose control of the vehicle which overturned. Shannon Kephart died at the scene and Dean Kephart and Olney were hospitalized for their injuries. The Jeep driver fled the scene.
The release said the owner of the Jeep was tracked down and said his son was driving it when the crash occurred. Results of the investigation will be sent to the Frederick County, Maryland, State's Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.
