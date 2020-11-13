A Winchester woman who admitted to participating in a multi-state drug ring faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
In a plea bargain on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Kaleah Scott pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia. A charge for aiding and abetting in the transportation of drugs was dismissed as part of the agreement.
The plea comes after Scott was one of 26 people charged with dealing cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and PCB in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Stacy Bishop, a Northern District spokeswoman, wouldn’t say the amount of drugs that was dealt and what role Scott played in the ring.
The indictments, which lacked specifics, only say that at least 3½ ounces of heroin and 1½ ounces of fentanyl were dealt between June and November of last year. Scott, of the 300 block of Highland Avenue, helped sell or transport the drugs in Berkeley and Jefferson counties in West Virginia as well as in Maryland and New Jersey.
The release didn’t say how authorities learned about the ring or the amount of drugs that were seized, but it said the investigation was part of a national initiative to reduce the supply of synthetic opioids like fentanyl in “hot spots” around the country to reduce overdose deaths. Fentanyl-laced heroin and, more recently, fentanyl pills are are being partly blamed for a spike in overdose deaths, which have skyrocketed nationally and locally since the coronavirus became an issue in March.
As part of the plea bargain, Scott, a 40-year-old mother of four, may be subject to asset forfeiture and have to pay restitution, according to court documents. A pre-sentence report, which includes sentencing guidelines, is being compiled. A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled.
Scott’s plea comes nearly 18 months after she was one of three women who moved into new homes in Winchester’s North End built by Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity. Edmund J. Rollo, Scott’s court-appointed attorney, didn’t return a call seeking comment.
