WINCHESTER — The lives of millions of people are touched directly or indirectly by cancer. Winchester resident Rebecca “Becky” Polite is one of those people. Although she has never been diagnosed with the disease, she has seen those around her — parents and close friends — struggle with and die from cancer during her 63 years of life. On Oct. 2, the Winchester woman will turn mourning into hope-filled miles when she runs the London Marathon as a member of the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) team DetermiNation.
Polite has raised the required $10,000 donation to the ACS in order to run the race. It was a lofty fundraising goal. But, this is a pinnacle race for her. The London Marathon is on her bucket list. It is one of six races a marathoner runs to earn an Abbott World Marathon Majors Six Star Finisher Medal. She has already completed three of the races on the list in the U.S. — Boston, New York and Chicago. Once she finishes the London Marathon, she will look at the logistics demanded to run the Berlin Marathon and Tokyo Marathon.
To say it is difficult to get a runner’s spot in the London Marathon is an understatement. The race typically has about 40,000 runners at the start line, according to the TCS London Marathon website. Annually, more than 400,000 runners enter a lottery for a coveted spot at the start line. Compared to other major marathons, London Marathon is well-known for setting aside a sizeable portion of the entry spots for charity runners.
Polite entered the lottery hoping to be sponsored by the ACS, for which she has run previous races. The organization hosts pre-event meet-and-greets for runners, post-event socials and has a team of volunteers who staff the course during the race to offer supplies and support to team DetermiNation runners. More importantly, though, it is a way for her to turn her favorite sport into something meaningful and helpful to others.
When Polite found out she was being offered a spot, she had to commit to fundraising $10,000. “Once you sign the contract, there is no backing out. But, they give you support. The ACS had Zoom meetings to hear others’ ideas. Polite found the most useful advice was to 'tell your story and tell your why.’” In her case, Polite’s parents, her husband’s parents and several friends have dealt with or died from myriad types of cancer.
One friend’s story is intricately tied to Polite’s London Marathon quest. Jill Casey was a young mother with whom Polite bonded with while working together as fitness professionals in Frankfurt, Germany. The friendship continued to grow after their stint together in Germany and the friends later found themselves back in the U.S. running together. “Casey was upbeat,” says Polite. “She was driven. She was known for greeting people enthusiastically at races with a friendly ‘Hey You’!”
While Casey was being treated for cervical cancer she was vocal about letting others know the importance of regular check-ups and cancer screenings, according to Polite. When Casey died before she reached her 50th birthday, Polite and nine of Casey’s running friends formed a group called “Hey You.” The women have met at various cancer benefit runs to memorialize Casey with miles.
Sharing Casey’s story makes Polite tear up, and talking about her own family’s struggles with cancer is emotional. But, Polite says people relate to the stories.
Telling the difficult tales led to successful fundraising, and that is what this event is all about. Local and far-flung businesses contributed to Polite’s fundraising with matching donations. Friends and family chipped-in. She hopes the funds help ACS “get to the bottom of it, so that people can address what’s causing cancer.”
According to the American Cancer Society website (cancer.org) there are more than 14 million cancer survivors in the U.S. The American Cancer Society uses 76% of its funds to provide physical, educational and emotional support for cancer patients and their families. The organization has a 24- hour phone line (1-800-227-234) that anyone can call while navigating the often confusing world of cancer treatment.
Now that she met her fundraising goal, the running woman is waiting for a “DetermiNation” singlet to arrive for her to wear as she pounds out those 26.2 miles where she’ll take in London Bridge, Big Ben and Tower Bridge. She knows she has many people to thank, in addition to those who have donated, before going overseas . At the top of that list is her husband Fritz Polite who, she says, provides consistent support during her training. He will be in London on race day cheering her on.
The race is not quite here yet, though, so Polite continues her training runs and seeks out the best routes and races around the region to beat the September heat. She laughs when she considers that training for an October marathon while living in the Winchester area involves a lot of searching around for shade. She is grateful that Kernstown Battlefield welcomes exercisers. The grassy, tree-lined trails are her favorite since she also feels a sense of U.S. and local history while running there. She is also grateful that Two Rivers Treads, Shenandoah Valley Runners Club and Potomac River Runners held races and runs during the summer that meshed with her training plan.
But before she hops a plane to go overseas, Polite says she is excited to begin another year as a coach and role model for Shenandoah Valley Girls on the Run. Volunteering with Girls on the Run is particularly rewarding for Polite. When she was a teenager, she threw the javelin, discus and shot put for her high school track team. But, she huffed and puffed when she tried running around the track. The running bug didn’t bite her until her 40s. It was then that she realized the power of running. She appreciates the opportunity to help the youngsters she coaches at Frederick County’s Orchard View Elementary School feel empowered through running and forging ahead.
As social as Polite’s running often seems, she says the sport also gives her much needed “me” time. She appreciates the duality of the sport. The time she spends jogging on a historic trail or reflecting on her childhood while coaching the young, the hugs from her mom, the times she would show up for a run to be greeted with warm smile and “Hey You!” – those memories motivate her to forge ahead.
The event that told her she could do this — that she could heal a bone spur in her foot that had relegated her to water jogging last year at this time, that she could attain a lofty fundraising goal, that she could run a huge marathon overseas at 63 years old, that her footsteps today could help conquer cancer — was the transformative experience she had while running the 2018 Boston Marathon.
“It changed me,” she says. “People were running in a nor’easter. ... But, I did it! I finished.” She says a bit quieter, “You put one foot in front of the other and you finish. Because, that is what you signed up for. As long as I can do it, I will.”
When Polite crosses the finish line in front of Buckingham Palace she believes her steps, her feat will have made a difference.
