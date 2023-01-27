A 21-year-old Winchester woman is being sought in connection with a possible stabbing that reportedly occurred Thursday afternoon on Piccadilly Street.
According to Winchester Police Department Capt. Frank Myrtle, officers responded to the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of an altercation. A 27-year-old woman at the scene told police she had gotten into a "verbal altercation which turned physical outside the residence" with a person she knew. She had two puncture wounds on one of her arms "consistent with being caused by a bladed item," Myrtle said, and she was taken to a medical facility with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The suspect is identified as Kennedy Broy, Myrtle said.
Detectives with the police department's Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to assist and have obtained charges of malicious wounding against Broy. That warrant is still outstanding, and police are seeking information about her whereabouts. If anyone has information they are asked to contact Detective Bansal at 540-662-4131 or Crime Solvers using the P3 Tips app to remain anonymous.
