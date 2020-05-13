WINCHESTER — The first death of a city resident from COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health.
Dr. Colin M. Greene, Lord Fairfax Health District director, said he didn’t have the age, name or sex of the victim because his office doesn’t have access to the victim’s death certificate. The death comes about six weeks after the first Winchester resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 29.
The death is the 23rd in the district, which encompasses Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren. Twelve of those who died were residents of Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Page County. At least 28,100 nursing home patients and workers have died during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Times. That’s nearly 35% of the 80,684 COVID-19 deaths reported through Tuesday morning in the U.S., including 891 in Virginia.
Elderly people, many of whom have compromised immune systems, are especially vulnerable to the virus. Eleven of the district deaths involved people 80 or older and five involved people between 70 and 79, according to the VDH.
To help reduce the spread of infections, Greene said the district, which has 73 employees, has increased contract tracing since the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11. When someone is diagnosed with the virus, they are interviewed by district staff about who they been in recent contact with. Staff then calls those people without revealing the name of the person who was diagnosed. The people are asked to contact a doctor if they’re showing symptoms and self-quarantine for 14 days from when they made contact with the infected person, regardless of whether they’ve shown symptoms.
With Virginia slated to begin a phased reopening on Friday, Greene recommended people wear masks when outside to prevent a spike in infections and deaths. Wearing masks reduces the risk of respiratory droplets being spread through the air or left on surfaces. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks when social distancing is difficult.
“If everybody does that, there’ll be that many less germs to spread,” Greene said. “All it takes is a cloth mask. It doesn’t stop 100% of the germs, but it stops a lot of them.”
