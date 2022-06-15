In observance of the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, Winchester will follow the below schedule:
• City administrative offices will be closed on Monday.
• WinTran Routes will operate on a normal schedule.
• Recycling collection: Monday’s recycling collection is moved to Wednesday. Yard waste collection on Wednesday is canceled.
• Jim Barnett Park: The Recreation Center will be closed on Monday; the outdoor pool will be open.
• Joint Judicial Center is closed on Monday.
• Metered parking in Old Town Winchester is always free on holidays observed by Winchester including Juneteenth.
• Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center (1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road) will be open, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
