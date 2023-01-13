WINCHESTER — In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, the city government will follow the below schedule:
Government offices will be closed
Recycling: Collection on Monday is moved to Wednesday. The 2023 trash and recycling holiday schedule can be found online at www.winchesterva.gov/public-works
Jim Barnett Park Rec Center will be closed
Metered parking is free on Monday
Joint Judicial Center will be closed
Government offices in Frederick County and Clarke County also will be closed.
