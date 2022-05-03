WINCHESTER — Shawn Hershberger, Winchester’s development services director, is resigning May 27 to accept a position with Energix Renewables, according a Monday afternoon news release from the city.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the City of Winchester. At every level, the City organization is filled with exceptional professionals, and I consider myself lucky to have worked alongside them and serve this great community,” Hershberger stated. “I’m excited for the future of the city and hope find ways to stay engaged.”
Hershberger joined the city staff on March 27, 2017, with a starting salary of $110,000. He was chosen from a pool of 83 applicants. He previously served five years as the executive director of the Cumberland, Md., Economic Development Corporation. As development services director, Hershberger was tasked with overseeing the Economic Development, Planning, Zoning, Inspections, Tourism, and Main Street divisions. He also serves as executive director of the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA).
“Shawn has been a valuable member of our team, and we’re sad to see him go. Shawn and the Development Services team has made great strides in helping the City achieve its goals, especially during the extraordinarily trying times of the past two years. We know Shawn will be successful in his new position, and we wish him nothing but the best,” stated City Manager Dan Hoffman.
While a nationwide candidate search is conducted, Patrick Elwell, program manager in the city manager’s office, will serve as interim development services director.
Elwell joined the city government staff in June 2019 and recently served as interim zoning administrator. Mary Blowe, deputy city manager/chief financial officer, will serve as interim executive director of the EDA.
Arlington-based Energix Renewables is one of the leading solar energy developers in Virginia, according to the company’s website.
