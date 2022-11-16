WINCHESTER — Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel has been presented with the Governor's EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to Leadership in EMS.
The award, presented Saturday during the 42nd Annual Virginia EMS Symposium and Governor's EMS Awards ceremony in Norfolk, honors Henschel for his oversight of Winchester's emergency medical services.
"Each year, many talented and dedicated EMS providers and organizations are recognized for their exceptional contributions to Virginia's EMS system," Gary Brown, director of the Virginia Office of EMS, said in a media release. "It's an incredible honor to be recognized at this level, and we greatly appreciate all of the nominees and award recipients for their hard work and dedication to responding to the call for help and providing the best pre-hospital emergency care in Virginia."
A total of 13 Governor's EMS Awards were presented at Saturday's ceremony, which capped a weeklong training and certification session. The other honors were presented to personnel from hospitals, schools and EMS agencies in Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Lynchburg, Rappahannock County, York County and elsewhere.
"Virginia is blessed to have an outstanding network of highly skilled EMS providers and organizations who stand ready 24/7 to provide life-saving care within minutes of a 911 call," Virginia Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene said in the release. "My congratulations to the individuals and organizations being recognized this year, and a sincere thanks to those who strive every day to make emergency medical services in Virginia the example for others to follow."
Since being hired as a firefighter/paramedic in 1997, Henschel gradually rose through the ranks of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department. He was named chief in April 2021, succeeding former Fire and Rescue Chief William Garrett, who had resigned one year earlier, and interim Chief Hadden Culp, who was on the job for 11 months.
As chief, the 48-year-old Henschel has made tremendous progress in a department that was deemed to be in crisis following an April 2020 review by Emergency Services Consulting International of Chantilly. He has eased years worth of tensions between the city's volunteer and career firefighters, developed the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department's first five-year strategic plan, signed off on a deal with the city to replace the aging South End Fire Hall and returned the department to full staffing levels for the first time since January 2017.
