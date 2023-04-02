This spring will see the blooming of dozens of colorful banners in the Winchester area honoring military veterans as local municipalities participate in the Hometown Veterans Heroes banner project.
The communities of Winchester, Stephens City, Berryville and Middletown are taking part in a national effort to commemorate the service of local military veterans. A ribbon-cutting was held on Wednesday at 334 W. Boscawen St. to recognize the hanging of the first banner in Winchester. It features retired Maj. Jerry Headley, U.S. Army.
The banners are designed to hang from light poles along city streets, and are sponsored by companies and individuals to publicly recognize the heroic service of local individuals.
The Wednesday event marked months of concerted effort by local officials who see the project as a unique way to honor veterans. Adam Pakham of Heroes on the River helped spearhead the local efforts, "It was great to see all the local communities come together and work towards the common goal of honoring veterans," Packham, an Army veteran, said.
Stephens City Council member Mariah Smith said she was glad to see local officials take part in the efforts. She said the deadline for applications has been extended, and hopes to see banners hung from the more than 30 light poles in Stephens City. Smith, who is a retired Army lieutenant colonel, said she was gratified that veterans are treated better now than those returning from service in Vietnam were treated in the 1970s and 1980s. "I think it's a good time to reflect on" that change, Smith said.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said the town is pleased to have at least 15 banners planned. "I think it's great the communities all partnered together to move forward on this," Harbaugh said. "It will be so neat to see all the matching banners going up at the same time in our communities. A very noble endeavor."
The banners are 30 inches by 60 inches, and will hang on electric poles at a height of about 9 to 14 feet from the ground. The banners will honor veterans that have served in one of the six branches of the U.S. military — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force — and who are or have been residents of the community in which the banner is hung. Sponsors may be any individual or business, and sponsor information will be displayed at the bottom of the banner.
"Berryville and Clarke County are honored to participate" in the initiative, said Matt Bass, who represents the Berryville District on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. "I had been thinking about bringing these banners to Berryville for several years when, by chance, this past summer I ran into" Adam Packham, who "was already in the process of forming a working group to bring banners" to the area. "While I am not a veteran myself, I can think of nothing more honorable than honoring those who served and sacrificed" for our nation, Bass added, noting that "the Shenandoah Valley has a rich tradition of service to country."
The local project has partnered with Military Tribute Banners to set up an application process, which is available at militarytributebanners.org. At the top of the Home page click on Banner Programs, scroll down to Virginia, then click on Winchester to begin the application process. Individual banners may be purchased for $200. More information is available at the Hometown Veteran Heroes Facebook page. Or contact Adam Packham at 504-931-8015 or email adam@HeroesontheRiver.org.
