In observance of the Labor Day holiday, the City of Winchester will operate on the following schedule the week of Sept. 5:

Closed on Monday

  • City administrative offices
  • WinTran routes
  • Joint Judicial Center (courts)

Recycling collection schedule:

  • Collection on Monday is moved to Wednesday. Yard Waste collection is canceled on Wednesday.

Winchester Parks & Recreation:

  • The Jim Barnett Park Rec Center is closed on Monday.
  • The outdoor pool will be open regular hours on Monday, the last day for the 2022 outdoor pool season.
  • The annual Canine Swim will be held at Clearbrook Park this year on Sept. 10 from noon-3 p,m. $5 per dog (donated to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter)

Other:

  • Metered parking in Old Town Winchester is always free on weekends and designated holidays including Labor Day.
  • Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, located at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, will be open on Labor Day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to greet and assist residents and visitors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.