In observance of the Labor Day holiday, the City of Winchester will operate on the following schedule the week of Sept. 5:
Closed on Monday
- City administrative offices
- WinTran routes
- Joint Judicial Center (courts)
Recycling collection schedule:
- Collection on Monday is moved to Wednesday. Yard Waste collection is canceled on Wednesday.
Winchester Parks & Recreation:
- The Jim Barnett Park Rec Center is closed on Monday.
- The outdoor pool will be open regular hours on Monday, the last day for the 2022 outdoor pool season.
- The annual Canine Swim will be held at Clearbrook Park this year on Sept. 10 from noon-3 p,m. $5 per dog (donated to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter)
Other:
- Metered parking in Old Town Winchester is always free on weekends and designated holidays including Labor Day.
- Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, located at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, will be open on Labor Day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to greet and assist residents and visitors.
