WINCHESTER — The city’s 2020 leaf collection season will begin in Area 2 on Nov. 2, weather permitting. Daily updates concerning where crews are working and which area is projected to be collected next will be posted on the Public Works Leaf Collection web page at https://www.winchesterva.gov/leafcollection.
There are two options for disposing of fallen leaves in the city: curbside vacuum service or bag-n-go.
Option #1: Curbside Vacuum Service
Public Works utilizes a collection schedule that divides the city into seven areas beginning with the area that is anticipated to drop leaves first and heaviest. This year, the curbside leaf collection vacuum service will begin in Area 2 followed by Areas 3 through 7 in order. Area 1 will be collected last.
Find Your Collection Area
Use the city’s new interactive Property Search Portal at https://www.winchesterva.gov/property-search (enter your address for property information).
Review the PDF maps of each area at https://www.winchesterva.gov/leafcollection.
Curbside Collection Guidelines
Rake/blow leaves to the curb (but not in the street or on the sidewalk), if possible, or at a minimum to your property line.
For removal by Public Works, place leaves out for collection by the start date indicated on the “No Parking” signs for your route. Do not park on leaf piles.
Keep leaf piles less than 2-3 feet in height.
Keep leaves away from ditches, pipes, and culverts.
Do not put materials such as dirt, rocks, metal, and branches in the piles; these items will prevent crews from collecting your leaves, as they can damage the vacuum.
Leaf collection is a process that can take up to three months and Public Works will service every street at least twice during that time (weather permitting).
Option #2: “Bag-n-Go”
Leaves can be placed at the curb in biodegradable lawn and leaf bags on the normal yard waste collection days (every Wednesday except holiday weeks). These types of bags can be found at home improvement/lawn and garden stores. Biodegradable bags are requested because they are environmentally friendly and can be recycled, right along with leaves. For this option, there is no limit to the number of bags that will be collected curbside.
Free Compost
Free leaf compost is now available (8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays) to local residents at Jim Barnett Park (gravel parking lot at the corner of Cork and Bridgeforth, next to the BMX track). Self-loading only. Assistance with loading is not available.
Questions about leaf collection or the free compost program can be directed to Public Works at 540-667-2399.
