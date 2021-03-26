The Anaheim Ducks gave Alex Limoges his first taste of professional ice hockey, and now the Ducks’ American Hockey League affiliate is giving the Winchester native the start to his professional career.
The San Diego Gulls of the AHL announced Thursday that they had signed the former Penn State University center to a professional tryout (PTO) for the remainder of the season. On Friday night, Limoges made his debut with San Diego, which has 22 more regular-season games scheduled through May 15. The AHL has 28 teams.
The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Limoges — who played his final game for the Nittany Lions on March 15 — competed in Anaheim’s prospect development camp in the summer of 2017 before his freshman year at Penn State. Limoges was told Anaheim has continued to keep tabs on him throughout his stellar collegiate career, and Thursday’s announcement showed the Ducks have liked what they’ve seen.
“They have a great program and a great staff,” said the 23-year-old Limoges in a phone interview on Thursday night. “This is an unbelievable opportunity, and from what they’re saying, they have room for me [in San Diego] to show what I can do. I thought this was a great thing for me.”
If Limoges does well, the hope is that Anaheim will want him on their National Hockey League team, or perhaps another NHL team will be interested enough to sign him.
Limoges flew out to California on Wednesday. Limoges said San Diego offered him a contract on March 19. Limoges made the decision to accept it on Monday and signed the contract Thursday. Limoges said San Diego was the only team to offer him a contract.
“It’s been my dream my whole life [to play professionally],” Limoges said. “It’s what I’ve been working for to finally be in this position. It’s very special for me. It really took a whole village for me to be here. I’m just very excited for the opportunity and can’t believe it’s actually here now.”
Limoges will graduate from Penn State this spring. The supply chain management major has three courses that he’ll be taking online while he plays for San Diego.
A lot of people at Penn State will be cheering Limoges on while he plays for the Gulls. In an interview with The Winchester Star last April, Penn State head coach Guy Gadowsky raved about Limoges’ character, and he expressed similar sentiments in a Penn State news release on Thursday.
“Limo graduates from Penn State with multiple single-season records, yet everyone associated with our program over the past four years would say he is a better person than he is a player,” Gadowsky said. “We have been extremely fortunate to have some of the finest men associated with our hockey program and Limo is in the very top tier.”
Limoges leaves Penn State as one of the program’s all-time greats.
Those single-season records Gadowsky referred to includes Limoges’ 50 points and 23 goals in his sophomore year in 2019. Limoges tied for the NCAA Division I lead in points that year and was named Penn State team MVP.
For his career, Limoges’ 0.98 points per game ranks first all-time. Limoges had 51 goals and 74 assists for 125 points in 128 games.
Limoges had another excellent season as the team’s captain in 2020-21. He led the Nittany Lions in goals (10), assists (12) and points (22) while playing in all 22 games. Limoges ranked seventh in the Big Ten in points per game and was named Big Ten honorable mention for the second straight season.
Limoges also ended his career as the all-time leading point scorer in Big Ten tournament history with 17 points in 10 games, setting the mark in this year’s tournament.
A Nittany Lions team that suffered significant player losses from last year’s team finished with a 10-12 record (7-11 Big Ten) and a 4-3 overtime loss to top-seeded and fifth-ranked Wisconsin in the Big Ten semifinals on March 15. Limoges had a goal and two assists in that game after recording two assists in a quarterfinal win over No. 19 Notre Dame.
Both Wisconsin and Notre Dame qualified for the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions would have gone to the 2020 NCAA Tournament had it not been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was just one of those seasons where it seemed like we couldn’t catch a break,” Limoges said. “But I think we finished pretty strong. I just tried to lead the team and play the right way, and the last weekend in the playoffs, I got rewarded, so that was fun to see.”
Limoges said it meant a lot to him to play for Penn State and play with so many great players in his career. In his phone interview on Thursday, he said the statement he gave to Penn State best summed up his feelings about his college career.
“As simply as I can put it, Penn State is home,” Limoges said in the release. “The people I met here and the connections I made will have a lasting impact on my life.
“The unrivaled support and second to none resources allowed me to grow as a person and a player. It led me to achievements I couldn’t have imagined and ultimately to my goal of signing a pro contract. Thank you will never do justice to how grateful I am.”
The Gulls (11-10) are next in action at 7 p.m. tonight against Pacific Division rival Tuscon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.