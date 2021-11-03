WINCHESTER — Unless they live in Ward 1, there wasn't much in the way of local elections to lure Winchester voters to the polls on Tuesday.
The only contested city race was a special election for a Ward 1 seat on the nine-member City Council. Democrat Richard S. Bell, who was appointed to the seat last November, ran to keep the position. He was challenged by political newcomer and information technology director Jorge V. Gonzalez, a Republican.
On Tuesday around 8:45 p.m., with both of Ward 1's two voting precincts reporting — Merrimans and Old Town — Bell was leading Gonzalez by 44 votes, 866 to 822.
The race was obviously too close to call. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, an estimated 3,650 early and absentee votes still needed to be counted by the Winchester Voter Registrar's Office. It was not known how many of those ballots were cast for the Ward 1 race, but with just 44 votes separating the candidates, Gonzalez was still a contender.
If Bell holds on for the win, council will maintain its current political balance of seven Democrats and two Republicans. A Gonzalez victory would narrow the Democrats' majority on the panel to 6-3.
Bell, 60, and Gonzalez, 50, both sought appointment to the Ward 1 seat last November when former Councilor Bill Wiley, a Republican, stepped down after winning a special election to the Virginia House of Delegates. Wiley's full four-year term on council is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
In Winchester's next general election on Nov. 7, 2022, the Ward 1 seat will again be up for grabs, this time for a full four-year term.
On Tuesday, all of Winchester's other local elections were uncontested. As a result:
- Republican Commissioner of the Revenue Ann T. Burkholder, 61, was on track to be re-elected to a fourth four-year term. With four of nine precincts reporting, Burkholder had 3,043 votes.
- Republican Treasurer Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Barbour, 63, was on track to be re-elected to a third four-year term. With four of nine precincts reporting, Barbour had 2,982 votes.
- Republican Sheriff Les R. Taylor, 51, was on track to be re-elected to a third four-year term. With four of nine precincts reporting, Taylor had 3,063 votes.
The race for Winchester commonwealth's attorney was also uncontested. Marc Abrams, who won a special election to the post in 2015 and was chosen by voters for a full four-year term in 2017, retired on July 31, five months shy of completing his term. His chief deputy, Heather D. Hovermale, was named interim commonwealth's attorney.
When Abrams announced his retirement in May, Hovermale immediately entered the race as an independent. No other challengers came forward, so Hovermale was Tuesday's apparent winner of a four-year term as the city's chief prosecutor. With four of nine precincts reporting, a total of 3,029 votes were cast in her favor.
As of Tuesday night, election data were still being reported from throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley and across the state of Virginia. See Thursday's edition of The Winchester Star for a complete list of results.
