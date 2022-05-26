WINCHESTER — Ready to make a splash? If so, get ready for Saturday’s season opener of the outdoor pool in Jim Barnett Park.
Molly Minch, facilities and aquatics coordinator for the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department, said it will cost less to swim this season than in years past. That’s because the department’s advisory board voted in December to lower daily admission fees.
The one-day cost for an adult to use the outdoor pool has dropped from $7 to $5. Students will pay $3 rather than $6.50, children ages 3 to 5 will pay $3 rather than $6, seniors and military members will pay $3 rather than $5.50, and children 2 and under will be admitted at no charge. Additionally, the daily visit fee for a family of five decreased from $16 to $15, and all individual admission fees will be $1 during each day’s final hour of operations.
Admission fees are waived for people who have a membership with the Parks and Recreation Department. Individual monthly memberships for Winchester residents, depending on a person’s age and whether the person is a student, veteran or senior citizen, range from $16 to $36, and annual memberships cost $144 to $360 per person.
A full schedule of admission and membership fees is available at winchesterva.gov/parks.
Starting Saturday, the full-size outdoor pool and an adjacent baby pool will be open daily from noon to 6:30 p.m. Those hours will also be in effect Monday for Memorial Day, July 4 for Independence Day and Sept. 5 for Labor Day. On July 3, the hours will be noon to 8:30 p.m.
Minch said repairs and improvements were made to the outdoor pool during the off-season, including a refurbished water slide and diving board in the adult pool.
The baby pool also received attention during the cold-weather months.
“The mushroom [ornament in the pool] has been painted so it’s now a red and white spotted mushroom. It’s really cute and hopefully will be really catchy for the kids,” Minch said. “The baby pool also had some resurfacing done.”
The Parks and Recreation Department has struggled in recent years to hire enough lifeguards for the pools, but Minch said there is sufficient staff to keep swimmers safe for the 2022 season.
“I think we’ll be able to run efficiently and effectively,” she said. “We have full coverage and all of our lifeguards are certified by the [American] Red Cross. They go through daily training and in-services to keep their skills fresh and up to date.”
The COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years significantly curtailed the pools’ attendance and hours of operation, but Minch said all coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
“We’re really hoping that we get good turnouts,” she said. “We have a lot of special events this year, the first being Saturday the 25th [of June] when we’re going to have Splash Bash.”
The Seventh Annual Splash Bash, which will include door prizes, games and a DJ spinning tunes, will be followed by a Swim In Movie (“Luca”) on July 16, Christmas in July on July 25, Swim Under the Stars on Aug. 6 and a Canine Swim on Sept. 1.
To learn more about the outdoor and baby pools in Jim Barnett Park, as well as other programs and amenities offered by the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department, visit winchesterva.gov/parks.
