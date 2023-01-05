Corrections have been made to this article.
WINCHESTER — Commissioner of the Revenue Ann Burkholder told City Council’s Finance Committee this week that the state is expected to provide Winchester with an anticipated $2.6 million in tax relief revenues from the state courtesy of the Personal Property Tax Relief Act adopted by the General Assembly in 1998. Based on that allocation, she is recommending that council approve a 50% tax relief rate for the year.
"Personal property tax relief (PPTR) is distributed across the first $20,000 in assessed value of qualifying vehicles, including those which are those for personal use and of a gross weight not to exceed 7,500 pounds for passenger vehicles or 10,000 for certain pick-up trucks and vans," Burkholder wrote in a document presented to the committee on Tuesday.
Winchester’s current personal property tax rate of $4.80 per each $100 of appraised value for cars, trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles has been in effect since 2019 and is 10 cents lower than the previous rate in 2018. According to Burkholder, City Council will finalize the rate as part of its budget process this spring.
“We have a few challenges, as we always do, coming forward this year,” Burkholder told the Finance Committee. “We’re still unclear about where vehicle values will be, and we will be ... converting the rest of our odd billing cycles to the semi-annual [billing cycle].”
In January 2019, the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office began a multiyear process to standardize the personal property tax billing cycle for all city residents. A billing policy established in 1993 made Winchester the only municipality in Virginia that issued tax bills on the anniversary of a person’s purchase of a vehicle, which, combined with other special considerations for select taxpayers, eventually created a total of 17 personal property tax billing cycles every year. This year, Burkholder said, the transition to standardized billing will be completed and all city residents will receive personal property tax bills in April and October.
The vehicle valuations mentioned by Burkholder are a reference to last year’s sharp increase in the appraised values of most used vehicles, a national situation sparked by supply chain shortages experienced by manufacturers of new domestic cars and trucks. According to Car and Driver magazine, the average price of a new car in the United States in December 2021 was $47,077, up from $38,292 in December 2018, and the average price of a used vehicle in December 2021 was $27,500, up from approximately $21,000 three years earlier. That led many people to buy used vehicles instead, which drove up their values as well. In short order, people across the country were paying higher personal property tax bills even though their vehicles were getting older.
Burkholder and City Council addressed the sudden spike in Winchester’s personal property tax bills last year by switching to a new vehicle valuation method that lowered the assessed value of median-priced vehicles by an average of $963 and reduced the collective value of all vehicles in Winchester by $11 million to $12 million. That eased the tax burden on most city residents, and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office has not indicated that it will revert to the previous valuation method this year.
The Finance Committee — comprised of Mayor David Smith, Richard Bell and Corey Sullivan — unanimously agreed on Tuesday to forward the proposed 50% personal property tax relief rate to City Council with a recommendation of approval. Council is expected to vote on the rate at its meeting on Jan. 17.
