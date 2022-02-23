WINCHESTER — City officials have decided not to proceed with a series of proposed amendments to Winchester's zoning code that would have stipulated where and how homeless shelters can operate in the city.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said on Wednesday he decided to kill the proposal after discussing the situation with City Council during a 35-minute executive session on Tuesday night.
"Based on feedback from the community and the city attorney, I am not bringing this text amendment back to council," Hoffman said on Wednesday morning. "Staff had hoped the text amendment would provide us better tools to regulate shelters, but unfortunately federal law is preventing us from doing that to the extent we wished."
Since Hoffman has pulled the proposal from consideration, no further action is required from council.
The effort to create the amendments was problematic from the start. First, a group of people who live near the former Winchester Memorial Hospital on East Cork Street misconstrued the situation as an attempt to open a homeless shelter on the former hospital's campus. Then, additional city residents became concerned that adopting the amendments would make it possible for shelters to open in residential neighborhoods without first obtaining City Council's permission.
On Feb. 8, Hoffman admitted the proposed amendments had the potential of creating more problems than they would have solved. He asked council at that time to table the matter until a thorough discussion of the measure's possible legal implications could be held in a closed-door executive session.
That discussion, which also included City Attorney Melisa G. Michelsen, took place during council's business meeting on Tuesday night. Hoffman did not disclose the content of those conversations, but confirmed on Wednesday he would not proceed with the amendments.
The situation began in August when the Winchester Rescue Mission, a nonprofit that operates a total of three homeless shelters in the city, sought a rezoning that would have allowed it to open a fourth shelter in a vacant 11,522-square-foot building at 2655 Valley Ave. The rezoning application made city officials realize there was nothing on the books stipulating where and how homeless shelters could operate in Winchester.
On Feb. 11, Hoffman said the mission's new homeless shelter could be approved without the amendments. The nonprofit's executive director, Brandan Thomas, said at that time he planned to continue pursuing the opening of the Valley Avenue facility.
In other business during Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Unanimously approved the rezoning of 36 parcels of land in and along the 400 and 500 blocks of North Cameron Street from their existing classifications of Limited High Density Residential (HR-1) or Commercial Industrial (CM-1) to Central Business (B-1). The rezonings are intended to spark residential and commercial development in the city’s North End.
- Unanimously approved the elimination of the Old Town Advancement Commission and the transfer of the appointed panel's duties to the Winchester Economic Development Authority. The measure also created three new subcommittees of the EDA.
- Discussed the review and adoption process for the latest update to Winchester's Comprehensive Plan, a 12-chapter blueprint for the city's future. The plan, which is updated every few years to reflect council’s evolving development, infrastructure and residential goals, will be the subject of a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. March 1 in Rouss City Hall. An open house will be held one hour prior to the hearing in City Hall’s lobby to offer citizens more information about the plan and its adoption process. Council is expected to vote on the plan at either of its regularly scheduled business meetings on March 8 or 22.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Evan Clark, Richard Bell and Corey Sullivan. Councilor Les Veach was absent.
