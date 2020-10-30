In training for this year’s Chicago Marathon, 36-year-old Fran Ritchie of Winchester decided to hire a running coach for the first time.
She didn’t just employ her friend Matt Meyer to help her knock a few minutes off her personal record, though.
“I hired him just to make sure I trained in a smart way, because I want to continue to run for the rest of my life,” said Ritchie, a 2002 Handley High School graduate who competed in volleyball, basketball and track & field for the Judges. “I also want to make sure it’s still fun. That’s the No. 1 thing.”
Finding joy in organized sporting events has been almost impossible to come by in 2020 because of COVID-19 cancellations. For example, this year’s Chicago Marathon, scheduled for Oct. 11, was canceled on July 13.
That hasn’t stopped people like Ritchie from creating their own joy through athletic participation, and three weeks ago she accomplished a feat she never would have dreamed of in 2019.
On Oct. 10, Ritchie biked the entirety of the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage (GAP), which runs from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Md. On Oct. 11, she ran 50 kilometers (31 miles) along the C&O Canal from Cumberland through the Paw Paw Tunnel (near the town of Paw Paw, W.Va.).
Two months ago, Ritchie decided on the draining challenge, which was labeled the “Pitt-to-Paw Punisher” by one of a few friends who rode bikes alongside Ritchie to support her during the event.
“Pitt-to-Paw Punisher” will never be a household name like the Chicago Marathon or the New York Marathon — the 26.2-mile competitions Ritchie has participated in a total of three times — but it will always carry a lot of weight in her household and the residences of those who know her.
“Sometimes it feels a little frivolous to have these feats of athletics,” said Ritchie, an arts conservator who preserves museum collections around the country for the National Parks Service. “But I’m just one of those folks who really is drawn to endurance sports, setting goals for myself, and seeing if I can achieve them, especially in COVID times.”
Ritchie — a standout hurdler and jumper for Handley’s track team — only developed an interest in long-distance running a decade ago. In 2017, Ritchie — a former New York City resident who moved back to Winchester two years ago — competed in her first marathon in New York and recorded a time of 3 hours, 58 minutes and 28 seconds.
“I was really happy about that,” Ritchie said. “Average runners like me, the goal is to always break the four-hour mark.”
In 2019, Ritchie ran her best marathon time of 3:52:10 while competing in the Chicago Marathon, which is always held in October.
In January, Ritchie teamed up with Meyer, who placed 115th overall in the 2019 New York Marathon and had started to get into coaching, with an eye on competing in the Chicago Marathon. But in March, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, and organized sports events were shut down for months. Among the canceled or postponed events was the Boston Marathon, which is held every April and drew more than 30,000 people last year.
Ritchie continued to run, but in May she decided to add something else to her exercise regimen. After meeting some people at Hopscotch Coffee & Records in Winchester who frequently rode their bikes on gravel roads in Loudoun County, she decided to take up cycling.
“I got my stimulus check the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. I think I had it in my hands for two hours, then I got into my car and went over to a bike shop and purchased my first gravel bike,” Ritchie said. “It’s a little more adventurous but the roads are less crowded. I hadn’t really done much cycling in the past several years, so part of me felt a little bit like I was brand new on the bike at first.
“Cycling in general around the area is so fun, because we have the W&OD (the Washington & Old Dominion) Trail, the paved trail that goes from Purcellville into D.C., and then of course, the C&O Canal. You can see a lot of different things, and the time I spent doing it kept growing and growing.”
Less than two months after Ritchie bought her bike, the Chicago Marathon was canceled. Ritchie’s goal to reach peak condition in October wasn’t canceled, though. The only thing that changed with her plans was that she was going to incorporate cycling into whatever she did.
In August, she met someone who frequently spent time on the GAP and the C&O Canal because of the two trails’ proximity to their place of employment, and Ritchie came up with her biking and running plan. (Ritchie initially was going to run 30 miles, but later added a mile to make it a 50K.)
In the two months leading up to her event, Ritchie biked for 3-5 hours each Saturday and ran two hours each Sunday, with some speed work during the week. While on a trip to visit her friend Renee Jolly on the last weekend of September, Ritchie had her biggest training weekend — she biked 90 miles in Greensville, S.C., on Sept. 26 and ran 20 miles in Asheville, N.C., on Sept. 27.
On “Pitt-to-Paw Punisher” weekend, Ritchie slept in a Pittsburgh hotel on Oct. 9, but the combination of preparing for Saturday’s bike ride and being excited for it resulted in just four hours of sleep.
Her friend Jared Bowser, a Pittsburgh resident, biked with her for the first 106 miles of the GAP journey that started at 6:30 a.m. and ended at 7:26 p.m., a total of 12 hours and 56 minutes. (Ten hours and 49 minutes were spent riding, with the other two hours and seven minutes consisting of breaks.)
The longest break took place at the halfway point in Ohiopyle, Pa. Jolley met her there to take photos and supply her with more food, and her parents, Dan and Pat Ritchie, were also there to support her. (In addition to drinking water, Ritchie ate plenty throughout her journey, consuming things like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, pickles, and Pop-Tarts and fruit snacks for instant sugar.)
When Ritchie reached the 100-mile mark, Bowser and Ritchie stopped so he could give her a surprise for riding 100 miles in one day for the first time in her life — a small bit of whiskey from a flask.
After reaching Cumberland, Jolly was there to take more photos. After eating dinner and organizing for Sunday’s run (and taking some ibuprofen to help with swelling), a worn-down Ritchie managed eight hours of sleep Saturday night.
Ritchie got going at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and this time she had two people to help her along. Jolley and Paul Clowes of Winchester — who came up with the name “Paw-to-Pitt Punisher” — rode their bikes alongside Ritchie during her Sunday run.
Things did not start out the way she planned.
“The first mile, my body was like, ‘What is going on? What are you doing?” said Ritchie, who decided to walk some during the first mile and counted walking toward her non-”moving” time. “But then after a while, everything started to flow. Body memory took over, basically.
“I wouldn’t say I got into a complete flow during the run, but I think I got pretty close. I was amazed. There are peaks and valleys during any long run, but the low points weren’t very low, and that’s exactly what I was hoping for.”
Though Ritchie’s pace was obviously not as fast as it would have been had she been running in the Chicago Marathon that day, it was pretty impressive.
It took 5 hours and 19 minutes to complete, with only 12 minutes where she wasn’t moving. Ritchie averaged 8 minutes and 51 seconds per mile at the 2019 Chicago Marathon, and 9 minutes and 54 minutes while moving along the C&O Canal on Oct. 11.
Even when factoring in her 12 minutes of breaks or walking (she stopped for about 8-10 minutes at Mile 22, the number Ritchie wore on her uniforms at Handley) she still clocked an average of 10 minutes and 17 seconds per mile. Ritchie — who also walked for a minute at Mile 10 and Mile 20 — ingested things like dried fruit and nut bars, energy chews and Gatorade when she stopped or was walking.
“My goal was actually six hours, so I was happy I was able to complete it faster than that,” Ritchie said.
Part of the reason why Ritchie wanted her friends with her on journey was for safety reasons. She said on the C&O Canal, there’s a number of areas with spotty cell phone service, so if her body cramped up and she had to stop she wanted the security of knowing someone would be there to help her.
But having the emotional support of her friends and family was just as important. Each of them were given “Pitt-to-Paw Punisher” shirts that Ritchie printed up, and Bowser made shirts of his own for people to wear during the challenge. Celebrating the completion of her challenge with them at the end meant a great deal to Ritchie.
“I’m used to being a lone wolf out there when I’m training,” Ritchie said. “But what’s fun about running marathons or other races is that you get to be a part of the community. Having a lot of people around you, I find it very inspiring to watch other people complete these events, and watch them work hard. So I just like that community aspect.
“Bringing my family and friends to help watch and help support added to that. Even though it was a small group of us, it still provided that air of excitement for me.”
For seemingly everyone in the world, the year 2020 hasn’t gone as planned. But Ritchie’s glad she still had running to keep her mentally strong while so many things have changed because of COVID-19. And she’s glad she discovered cycling, because it’s allowed her to travel farther and see numerous things in nature she had never seen before.
And while another Chicago Marathon would have been nice, she’ll never forget doing the “Pitt-to-Paw Punisher.”
“Setting a goal for myself when I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to complete it, and then being able to do so and the fact that it went so well just made me feel very peaceful and very grateful to have that time with my family and friends,” Ritchie said.
“I asked folks on Facebook to help me name [this challenge], and people came up with some really great stuff, like Tour de Fran, but ultimately I decided to go with ‘Pitt-to-Paw Punisher.’ My thinking was I going to be the one doing the punishing or I was going to be the one to get punished. I was especially pleased that I was the one who wound up doing the punishing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.