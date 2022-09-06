WINCHESTER — A three-year process to convert all Winchester residents and businesses to the same personal property tax-billing cycle is almost complete.
Commissioner of the Revenue Ann T. Burkholder told City Council's Finance Committee on Tuesday that as of Jan. 1, all annual personal property tax bills will be split into two bills that will be mailed on April 5 and Oct. 5. The standardized billing cycle will replace a total of 17 personal property tax billing cycles currently administered by her office.
"This has been a long haul," Burkholder told the committee about establishing a universal billing cycle.
She said two-thirds of the city's vehicles and trailers that are subject to personal property tax billing — representing 80% of the total value of vehicles in Winchester — have been switched to the April/October cycle since the transition process began in January 2019.
To get the remaining one-third on the same page, those vehicle owners will receive a final "catch-up" bill in February that is due for payment by April 5. At that point, those vehicles will then be on the same April/October billing cycle for tax year 2023 as everybody else.
"That seemed to be the least confusing for taxpayers," Burkholder said.
She said the average value of the vehicles that have not yet switched over to standardized billing is $7,000, so the average "catch-up" personal property tax bill in February will be $100. Those vehicle owners will then receive 2023 tax bills in April and October.
Winchester's unusual billing process for personal property taxes began in 1993, when then-treasurer Walter "Skeeter" Knee obtained the Virginia General Assembly's approval to bill vehicle owners in the city on the anniversary of the date they purchased a car, truck, motorcycle or recreational vehicle. Winchester became the only municipality in Virginia that billed personal property taxes in this manner.
In the mid-2010s, Burkholder told City Council the Commissioner of the Revenue's Office was long overdue for a software upgrade to ease its tax-billing process. However, no software existed that could handle a dozen separate billing cycles plus additional, unique cycles that were approved as special considerations for select taxpayers. Council agreed in April 2018 to begin a three-year transition process that would ultimately put all personal property taxpayers on the same April/October billing cycle.
When the transition is complete in January, Burkholder said her office will be in a position to determine which software system would best meet its needs. The software could cost up to $700,000, she told City Council in 2018 when requesting funding, and the money to pay for it has already been appropriated to the Commissioner of the Revenue's Office.
The software selection and implementation process is expected to take more than a year, Burkholder said.
The Finance Committee had no objection to Burkholder's "catch-up" billing plan and unanimously agreed to forward the item to City Council with a recommendation for approval. Council is expected to discuss the item at its meeting on Sept. 13.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman David Smith and members Corey Sullivan and Richard Bell.
