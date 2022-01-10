WINCHESTER — By the end of November, Winchester had collected $2,947,607 in sales tax revenues for fiscal year 2022, which began on July 1. That's $448,129 more than the corresponding five-month period the previous fiscal year.
"That's a good sign that things are picking back up" as the region continues crawling out from under the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020, Winchester Financial Services Director Celeste Broadstreet said about the 18% increase. "The sales tax is going gangbusters."
Further supporting Broadstreet's recovery statement is a corresponding 16% rise in the city's meals tax collections. From July 1-Nov. 30, Winchester dining establishments brought in $3,188,473 in meals tax revenues, $433,806 more than was earned during the same five-month period in fiscal year 2021.
Higher tax and fee collections are key to Winchester's current operating budget. According to the FY 2022 spending plan, city officials are banking on a total of $10.1 million in sales tax collections and $8.5 million in meals tax revenues to support the $94,612,053 budget that took effect on July 1 and expires on June 30.
"We haven't hit $10 million in sales taxes since, like, 2009," Broadstreet said.
Other financial gains from July 1-Nov. 30 were reported with Winchester's collections of the following taxes and fees:
- Real estate — $9,506,346, compared to $9,075,220 for the same five-month period in FY 2021.
- Personal property (current and delinquent) — $6,157,533, compared to $5,897,060 for the same five-month period in FY 2021.
- Building permits (structural, electrical, plumbing, mechanical) — $123,155, compared to $49,519 for the same five-month period in FY 2021.
- Business licenses — $140,357, compared to $117,728 for the same five-month period in FY 2021.
- Lodging — $407,577, compared to $234,397 for the same five-month period in FY 2021.
"It's good to see the revenues are up, some of them substantially," City Council member Corey Sullivan said.
It will be nearly two months until city officials learn if the holiday shopping season gave a healthy boost to Winchester's sales and meals tax collections. Broadstreet said those numbers won't be available until late February.
"I think this is great," Mayor David Smith said about the city's positive financial report.
