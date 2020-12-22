Winchester will follow the below schedule in observance of the Christmas and New Year's holidays:
• City of Winchester government offices will be CLOSED:
Dec. 24-25
Jan. 1
• Refuse and recycling schedule:
Trash collection on Friday, Dec. 25, is moved to Wednesday, Dec. 23
Trash collection on Thursday, Dec. 24 is on schedule
Trash collection on Friday, Jan. 1, is moved to Wednesday, Dec. 30
Yard waste collection is canceled on Dec. 25 and Dec. 30
Undecorated Christmas trees will be collected curbside with regular yard waste on Jan. 6 and 13 with regular yard waste (last day of the 2020 yard waste collection season is Jan. 13, weather permitting).
• Jim Barnett Park Rec Center schedule:
Dec. 23: Closing at 6 p.m.
Dec. 24-25: CLOSED
Dec. 31: Closing at 3 p.m.
Jan. 1: CLOSED
• WinTran will NOT be operating:
Dec. 24-25
Jan. 1
• Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center will be CLOSED:
Dec. 24-25
Jan. 1
• Joint Judicial Center will be CLOSED:
Dec. 24-25
Jan. 1
