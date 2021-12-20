WINCHESTER — The City of Winchester will follow the below schedule in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays:
City of Winchester government offices will be CLOSED:
• Dec. 23-24
• Dec. 31
Refuse and recycling schedule:
• Trash collection on Friday, December 24 is moved to Wednesday, December 22
• Trash collection on Thursday, December 23 is on schedule
• Trash collection on Friday, December 31 is moved to Wednesday, December 29
• Yard waste collection is canceled on December 22 and December 29
Undecorated Christmas trees will be collected curbside with regular yard waste on Jan. 5 and 12 with regular yard waste (last day of the 2021 yard waste collection season is Jan. 12, weather permitting).
Jim Barnett Park Rec Center will be CLOSED:
• Dec. 23-25
• Dec. 31
• Jan. 1-2
WinTran will NOT be operating:
• Dec. 23-25
• Dec. 31-Jan. 1
Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center will be CLOSED:
• Dec. 24-25
• Jan. 1
Joint Judicial Center will be CLOSED:
• Dec. 23-24
• Dec. 30-31
