WINCHESTER — The city is scheduled to resume yard waste collections today, and residents are reminded that a limit is now in place on how many items can be placed curbside each week.
According to information released by the city, a maximum of five containers, bags or bundles will be accepted each Wednesday from any home or business that participates in the collection program.
Grass clippings, leaves and plant trimmings must be placed into open containers such as trash cans or biodegradable paper lawn bags. Plastic bags will not be accepted.
Brush and small limbs with a maximum diameter of 3 inches must be cut and tied into tight bundles no longer than 4 feet and no larger than 18 inches in diameter.
Dirt, clay, rocks, loose trimmings and containers that weigh more than 75 pounds will not be accepted.
Yard waste is collected on Wednesdays in Winchester, and items should not be set out with any other household trash.
The 2022 yard waste collection season will end on Jan. 11. For more information, visit winchesterva.gov/public-works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.