WINCHESTER — A proposed townhouse development may soon erase the last vestiges of a Winchester radio station that had entertained and informed area residents since June 26, 1941.
According to a proposal introduced Tuesday to the city’s Planning Commission by civil engineering firm Pennoni Associates Inc. of Winchester, Centennial Broadcasting II LLC wants to build up to 34 townhouses at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road, the current location of WINC Radio’s former studios.
To make room for the townhouses, the developer intends to demolish the now-vacant building that hosted WINC’s broadcast studios until last year, when its AM and FM operations were sold by Centennial Broadcasting and moved to new locations. WINC-AM is now known as WZFC-AM and operated by Colonial Radio Group of Williamsport LLC from a location on Garber Lane in Winchester; WINC-FM is owned by Metro Radio Inc. of Fairfax and broadcasts from Chantilly. Centennial, based in Clemmons, North Carolina, retained ownership of the 2.82-acre parcel of real estate on North Pleasant Valley Road.
Before the residential development proposed could occur, the Planning Commission and City Council would have to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) designation to the property’s Medium Density Residential (MR) zoning.
At Tuesday’s commission work session, planners were given an overview of the proposal by city planner David Stewart. He said the townhouses would each be two stories tall and include three bedrooms. Thirty of the 34 units would also include one-vehicle garages.
Since three-bedroom dwellings would most likely appeal to families, Stewart said the townhouses could add approximately 10 students to Winchester Public Schools. The youngest children would attend Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, whose campus is located directly across the street from the former WINC studios.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the city’s school system currently has enough capacity to accommodate 10 additional students, but Planning Commission Chairman Mark Loring suggested the developers meet with the School Board to discuss the plans for the new townhouses.
Adding students to city schools and providing infrastructure and emergency services to the new homes will cost more money than is expected to be recovered from the real estate taxes paid by townhouse residents, Stewart said. He estimated Winchester could be on the hook for $33,286 per year but said Pennoni Associates has not yet submitted a final fiscal impact analysis.
Despite the potential costs to the city, commission member David Ray said, “Overall, I like what I see.”
The proposal will be the subject of a public hearing at the Planning Commission’s business meeting on Jan. 18. The commission’s recommendation on the rezoning request will then be forwarded to the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee for further review, then to City Council for a final verdict.
WINC Radio originated as an AM station where Winchester native Patsy Cline made her broadcast singing debut and prominent celebrities including Bob Hope and Bing Crosby were interviewed. It later added an FM frequency that, thanks to a powerful 22,000-watt transmitter atop a mountain in Warren County, beamed news and entertainment to listeners throughout the Mid-Atlantic.
WINC-AM’s broadcast tower, which was located next to the studios at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road, was dismantled in November and sent to a scrapyard.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members Brandon Pifer, David Ray and Paul Richardson. Commissioners John Tagnesi and Leesa Mayfield were absent.
