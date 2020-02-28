Wind batters star-spangled banner

A tattered American flag is blown by strong winds Thursday on Merrimans Lane in Frederick County. The owner, who happened by when the photographer was present, said she had just purchased a replacement flag. The gusts are forecast to continue today, reaching 25 mph.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

