Winding up

Shenandoah University sophomore Jessica Rendfrey winds up before releasing the 8.8-pound weight at the end of a cable as she practices her hammer throw Monday for the upcoming Allen Connie Shamrock Invitational track and field meet hosted by Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Thursday through Saturday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. The hammer throw derives its name from an ancient throwing sport in which an actual hammer, fitted with an additional weight, was the object tossed.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

