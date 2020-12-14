WINCHESTER — When Window World of Winchester President and CEO Greg Deathridge received a production kit from the company’s corporate office prior to the company’s recent national convention, he wasn’t sure why.
Come to find out, it was to provide a platform for Window World of Winchester to receive the company’s National Store of the Year award during the convention.
“We’re blessed,” Deathridge said. “We know that because so many other industries the pandemic has impacted so much more than the home improvement business. But I’m so pumped about Winchester receiving this award. Nobody knew about this store two years ago. We came out of nowhere.”
Window World has about 250 locations nationwide.
Window World of Winchester, located at 210 Prosperity Drive, opened about five years ago as a small showroom to serve just a few customers in the area. About three years ago, business had grown so much that the store developed into a full-service location with a service department.
Over the past year, Deathridge said the Winchester location experienced 45% growth.
“It just really took off,” he said of the Winchester location. “We built a new facility about three years ago, and our response in the area has been really, really good.”
The award — presented annually by the company — looks at growth, Better Business Bureau reports, complaint ratios and how the store is perceived by customers.
Deathridge said the store’s success over the past year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely due to more folks working from home, having more disposable income and more time to handle home improvement projects. And since the real estate market is doing well, home improvement projects are adding value to homes and more folks are taking on improvement projects.
He added that the Winchester area has been “fantastic” in understanding delays the pandemic has caused, and he said customers have played a “huge role” in the store’s success.
“We really want to thank the community and the folks who have been so wonderful to us,” Deathridge said. “Our goal is to be a really good neighbor in the community, and they’ve really supported us.”
Window World, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, bills itself as America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company. Founded in 1995, it sells and installs windows, siding, doors and other exterior products. The company recently sold its 19 millionth window.
