BERRYVILLE — Save the date for a special wine and food event: An International Affair of Food & Wine is set for June 27 at Historic Rosemont Springs in Berryville.
Organized by the Rotary Club of Winchester, and now in its ninth year, An International Affair pairs cuisine from different countries with wines from that country. Local chefs and restaurants have taken on a country, and will prepare tapas-style small plates to pair with each of the three to four wines from the country. Originally, the event used a single caterer.
“The event has evolved to include area restaurants that add a special, local element to the event. We are delighted to have L’Auberge Provencale, Crush Wine Bar, The German Table, Sweet Nola’s, Fresco Kitchen, Locke Modern Country Store, and others to expertly pair their foods with wines selected by a master sommelier,” said Darla McCrary, a committee member.
While some restaurants cuisine matches with the country they are preparing food for — i.e., The German Table is serving German cuisine — other chefs are stretching their culinary muscles by preparing food they do not typically serve. Another addition this year is the addition of craft beer, for those that prefer beer over wine.
One of the highly-anticipated wines at An International Affair is the 2015 Chateau La Graviere, Les Terrasses Cotes de Bourg Rouge, a Bordeaux aged in barrel and steel tanks. The wine is described by Roger Voss in Wine Enthusiast’s Best of Year 2018 issue as “This rich, balanced wine is ripe and juicy. With layers of black fruits and well integrated tannins, it has a dense texture while also packing a punch of great fruitiness. The fruit and tannins are ripe. This wine will develop well. Drink from 2021.” The wine is rated 90 points.
L’Auberge Provençale in White Post will pair food with French wine. One of the plates it will serve is a Chicken Liver and Foie Gras Mousse, with local pickled vegetables, Lavash cracker and nasturtium. Owner Celeste Borel said that some of the vegetables and nasturtium come from the restaurant and inn’s garden, while the rest of the ingredients are from farms and markets just down the road.
The event will feature dessert by Kelsey Cakes in Berryville. There will be a silent auction with select bottles of wine from the evening and hotel stays, and live instrumental music to further delight the senses.
Each year, the garden-party style event benefits a different local organization. This year, the beneficiary is the Career and Technical Center at Timber Ridge School, a private school in Cross Junction that serves as a residential treatment facility for adolescent males.
“The committee chose Timber Ridge because it was a cause that is local and has benefited many for many years,” said Tootie Rinker, co-chair of the event.
“Their campaign also needed visibility that we knew this event would give, bringing more awareness to the need for the Career and Technical Center as well as the mission of Timber Ridge to a different audience.”
The new CTE program will be housed in a former 3,800-square-foot underused gymnasium on the campus. It will have an area for carpentry, welding, masonry and electronics, along with a small engine shop and a forklift area. The program will prepare the students to provide a living wage for not only themselves, but their families in the future.
The event takes place at Historic Rosemont Springs, a new 6,800-square-foot Amish-built barn built on the grounds of Rosemont Manor in Berryville.
“Historic Rosemont Springs is a beautiful new venue at Rosemont Manor. It’s very spacious and welcoming, with a beautiful inside space with fireplace, that flows to the outdoor terrace with rock fountain feature. It’s absolutely the best place for this event,” Rinker said.
Tickets for the event are $100 per person and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com or at the door. Suggested dress for the event is garden-party inspired. For more information, visit www.rotaryclubofwinchester.org.
