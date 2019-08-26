MIDDLETOWN — More than a thousand people attended Belle Grove Plantation’s ninth annual Wine Fest on Saturday.
The event featured tastings of wine, hard cider, mead, craft beer and spirits from nine Virginia-based vineyards and breweries, including Star in the Valley Estate Winery and Box Office Brewery, both in Strasburg, and Muse Vineyards in Woodstock.
Kristen Laise, executive director of the 18th-century plantation located south of Middletown on Valley Pike (U.S. 11), said Saturday’s event was dedicated to the memory of its founder, Brad Foster, owner of North Mountain Vineyard and Winery, who died on Jan. 3 at age 72. Nine years ago, Foster helped create the Wine Fest to promote Virginia viticulture as well as local businesses. The event has grown each year since then.
“The sad news is our friend Brad passed away this year,” she said on Saturday. “This would have been his birthday.”
Laise said the Wine Fest is one of Belle Grove’s main fundraisers each year and that proceeds benefit the plantation’s education and preservation programs.
Belle Grove is in the process of creating an exhibit in its 1797 manor house about the lives of the people who were enslaved at the plantation. It will feature artifacts recently uncovered on plantation property. Recently, an 1918 bank barn on the property was renovated into a welcome center with exhibits on Belle Grove’s history.
Live music at the Wine Fest was provided by local musician Robbie Limon and the Critton Hollow String Band, while food was available for purchase from Shaffer’s Barbecue and 0 to 60 Energy Cafe. The event also included local artisan and merchandise vendors.
“I think what’s really wonderful about the day is, number one, the weather,” said Winchester resident Katy Dickinson. “It really couldn’t have been cooperating with us any more. And then you look around and see the beautiful views of the Shenandoah Valley, which is just absolutely priceless. Accompany that with great wine, great company and wonderful food from Shaffer’s — it is a picturesque kind of day.”
Local resident Erin Place, who came to the Wine Fest with family members, said the strawberry wine from Hunts Vineyard in the Shenandoah Valley was her favorite, though she also was a fan of the mead from Misty Mountain Meadworks in Winchester.
“This is a lot more relaxing than other wine events,” Place said. “I like how you can hear the music while you are tasting. Everyone is so friendly. The whole setup is nice.”
Sandy Fertig, of Ellicott City, Md., came to the festival with a friend. She said she particularly enjoyed the sangria from Castle Glen Estates Winery in Doswell and the Toms Brook Red from North Mountain Vineyard & Winery in Maurertown.
“The crowd is very friendly and warm,” Fertig said. “It’s nice to get away from the big city and relax.”
Winchester resident Giancarlo Codella said he was “really surprised” by the mead.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever had it and it’s good,” Codella said.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said the Wine Fest brings people to Middletown’s restaurants, stores and gas stations.
“So it’s our chance to welcome them, have them feel like they are a part of the community and then invite them to the other events we have here,” Harbaugh said.
The Wine Fest was and is a great event. Belle Grove is a wonderful place and one of our best gems in the Shenandoah Valley. Please become a friend of Belle Grove Plantation and support all their wonderful educational event for the entire family.
