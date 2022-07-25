Vineyards and wineries bring the two sectors of agriculture and tourism together, and that typically spells out good news for economies in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Virginia.
According to a recently released summary report released this year by Sonoma, California-based Economic Forensics & Analytics, the sum of all economic activity in Virginia related directly or indirectly to wine production, sales and wine grape farming was estimated to be approximately $1.73 billion in 2019 as compared to $1.37 billion in 2015, a 26.5% increase. In 2019, estimated wine-related jobs in Virginia totaled 10,420 and related wages topped $398 million.
The report, which comes out every four years, said Virginia’s wine and grape-growing industry experienced significant growth in the number of wineries and demand of Virginia wine since 2015. The number of bonded wineries in Virginia grew to 357 in 2019 from 261 in 2015. Wine production in Virginia grew by approximately 17% from 2015 to approximately 1.97 million gallons produced in 2019, ranking Virginia as 10th in the nation in wine production, the report said.
“The vineyards pay wages, we hire people, we buy products, do labeling, pay taxes, we have distribution and the tourism itself is huge,” Briedé Family Vineyards owner Loretta Briedé said. “They’re a huge tourist attraction for the state of Virginia, and I think the revenue is huge.”
An estimated 357 Virginia wineries or wine companies sold over 604,000, 9-liter equivalent units of wine in 2019, for a retail value of over $146.4 million supporting 2,586 jobs at Virginia wineries, the report showed.
Wineries generated revenues of over $120 million in 2019 from wines sold through multiple channels, and approximately 65.6% of 9L equivalent units (cases) were sold direct-to-consumer by Virginia wineries in 2019, including to visitors that received shipments after visiting a Virginia winery.
Additionally, according to the report, more than $17 million in revenue was generated from wine grape cultivation in 2019, more than $37 million in winery revenues, more than $8 million in distribution revenues, more than $246 million in tourism revenues and more than $17 million in retail and restaurant wine sales.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley is home to several wineries that help fuel the region’s economy.
“The wine industry plays a large role in Shenandoah County’s local economy,” Jenna French, Shenandoah County's tourism and economic development director, said. “Wineries were one of the first official agritourism industries with early venues like Shenandoah Vineyards paving the path for what would later become a thriving industry for Shenandoah County and the Commonwealth.”
Shenandoah County boasts the most wineries in the valley, and Cave Ridge Vineyards co-owner Randy Phillips said that's for good reason.
“I know we located here over 20 years ago because of the unique weather patterns that we were able to find as well as the unique limestone-based soil," Phillips said.
Phillips said he had a winery owner from Northern Virginia visiting with him not long ago, and that owner told him that “the Shenandoah Valley is the most desirable place for wineries in Virginia to get their grapes from."
The grapes, after all, are the most important aspect of making great wine.
“I don’t know if it’s the cheapest way to go, but it certainly produces, I think, better wines. You have control of everything. Once the grapes are in the ground, you’re with them every day,” Briedé said. “Ultimately, you’re trying to make an amazing wine. By the time it goes to your winemaker, hopefully you've got the perfect grape for them.”
So it makes sense that it would help, economically, to be able to produce your own grapes, as Briedé and Phillips do.
The average price a few years ago was about $20,000 an acre to put the infrastructure in to grow grapes, according to Phillips. That includes the cost of the vine, the cost of preparing the soil, trellis material and irrigation systems.
“I'm sure that cost has gone up, and the type of grape you plant is important. Some require more or less maintenance,” Phillips said. “But, it’s worth it because of the investment. Our oldest vines are 20 years old, so once you make that initial investment in infrastructure you don’t have to replace it for many years. If you estimate that an acre of grapes would produce four tons of grapes — and we’ll use Cabernet Sauvignon, as an example — those grapes are valued at $2,800 to $3,000 a ton.”
With grape-growing and winemaking comes responsibility.
Jobs associated with vineyards and wineries come in many forms, including many in grape cultivation, winery operations, distribution, tourism, retail and restaurant, just to name a few.
“It takes a lot of people. There's a lot of work to this,” Briedé said. "When we planted, we had about 15 of our friends and then some come out and help us plant. Then you employ trellis companies, vineyard crews to do maintenance, landscapers and tasting room employees. There's a whole team of attorneys and accountants, too, and bottling and labeling employees. There's a lot that goes into it. A vineyard is pretty needy, and there’s a lot of moving parts.”
Those jobs help create a healthy economy.
Beyond that, the wine industry generates significant tax dollars, benefiting federal, state and local governments.
The economic impact report estimated that $192,200,700 in taxes were paid through the wine industry in Virginia in 2019 — $80,278,200 federal and $111,922,500 in state. That figure is about $9 million more than in 2015.
“The benefit of wineries to the community’s economy and region is wide and integral," Patrick Barker, Frederick County Economic Development Authority's executive director, said. "From jobs to sales, the wineries’ direct and indirect impact grows every year.”
