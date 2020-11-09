Serving a perfectly-paired wine with dinner ups the occasion, don't you think?
Make your holiday dinner an occasion to remember with a specially selected wine from one of our local wine stores. Mike Good, owner of Timeless Wines in Middletown, and Charlie Fish, owner of Murphy Beverage Company in Winchester, share some of their recommendations fit for a holiday feast.
Wine: Hampton Water rose
Available at: Murphy Beverage Company, on sale now for $23.99
Tasting notes: Bright red fruit flavors of cherries, strawberries and watermelon. Balanced acidity, touch of minerality. Dry. Rated 90 points by Wine Spectator.
Occasion/Pairs with: Ham, turkey, happy hours
Quote/why: “Roses are great for the holidays, and my favorite this year was Hampton Water, a join project between The Bon Jovi's — yes, those Bon Jovi's — and Gerard Bertrand. I bought it because of the benevolence of the Jon Bon Jovi family and kept getting it for it's extraordinary quality. It has a creaminess, you don't always find in roses, beautiful fruit, nice weight and could be used for any and all events, meals, gifts or parties.” — Charlie Fish, Murphy Beverage Company
Wine: Saurus Pinot Noir by Familia Schroeder
Available at: Murphy Beverage Company, $18.59
Tasting Notes: Violets, roses, red currants, raspberries and strawberry aromas.
Occasion/Pairs with: Lamb or heartier holiday meals.
Quote: “Mendoza isn't the only wine region in Argentina! Once in awhile something new and unusual comes across my counter that really opens my eyes and this is one of those wines. It's organic, and gets 92 points from James Suckling.” - Charlie Fish, Murphy Beverage Company
Wine: Rolly Gassman Pinot Blanc
Available at: Murphy Beverage Company, $19.99
Tasting notes: Sweet, fragrant nose with a hint of Botrytis (noble rot), white flower and honey. Velvety texture with a rich mouth feel. Aromas and flavors of apricot, pear, orange, grapefruit and marzipan.
Occasion/Pairs with: Thanksgiving dinner, turkey in particular
Quote: “This wine is delectable! The family has been making wine since 1676 and it's also biodynamic. I haven't found a better wine with turkey.” - Charlie Fish, Murphy Beverage Company
Wine: Tavel Rose Dame Rousse 2019
Available at: Timeless Wines, $22
Tasting notes: Complex aromas of flowers, red and white fruits. Rounded, full-bodied palate with aniseed and fruity finish. Rated 93 points by Wine Enthusiast.
Occasion/Pairs with: Thanksgiving dinner
Quote: "This Rose holds enough body to not be completely overpowered by your meat courses, including turkey, ham, pork, and fish. It has enough acidic backing to hold up to these proteins as well as sauces and side dishes." - Mike Good, Timeless Wines
Wine: James Goddard Shiraz, 2018
Available at: Timeless Wines, $18
Tasting notes: Aromas of plums, purple berries, delicate spice. Flavors of satsuma plum, blackberry, char-y oak in background.
Occasion/Pairs with: Christmas dinner
Quote: "The cold weather always has me turning to heavy bodied reds and this Australian Shiraz is an excellent choice, structured and balanced from start to finish." - Mike Good, Timeless Wines
Wine: Roland Champion Champagne Special Club Grand Cru 2012
Available at: Timeless Wines, $62
Tasting notes: Rich and structured aromas. Pleasant and generous roundness. Golden color with buttery and fruity aromas. 94 points Wine Enthusiast.
Occasion/Pairs with: New Year's Eve
“Grand Cru champagne is exceptional enough, but the Special Club is only produced in years that go above and beyond a vintage year. There are only 26 producers in all of Champagne that are approved to make these Special Club bottlings." - Mike Good, Timeless Wines
