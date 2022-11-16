Choosing wines for your holiday meals doesn’t have to be stressful, says the staff at the Wine Mill in Winchester.
No single wine is going to pair with the wide range of flavors and textures of the food you are serving, or appeal to the varying palates of your guests. Keep it simple and stress free and offer a variety of wines to your guests. Here are some selections, all under $30:
• Sparkling: Wolfberger Crémant D’Alsace Brut — This sparkling wine is made in the same method as Champagne but is budget friendly. Light acidity calls for salty, fatty foods of all kinds. It is also perfect for those special holiday toasts.
• White: Willm Alsace Grand Cru Riesling — This Riesling has medium acidity that makes it a perfect partner for rich, salty and highly seasoned dishes such as turkey and gravy, stuffing and green bean casserole. It also pairs well with sweet dishes like sweet potato casserole and apple pie a la mode or cheesecake for dessert.
Macon-Uchizy — This beautiful white burgundy from France is the essence of the Chardonnay grape. Without the heaviness of oak and butter, it pairs very well with everything from goat cheese to grilled vegetables to roast chicken and turkey.
• Red: Comte de Monspey Brouilly Beaujolais — Not too fruity or too tannic, Beaujolais complements everything on the table without competing with other flavors. It is easy to drink and easy to enjoy!
Tunella Pinot Nero — Another name for the classic Pinot Noir, Pinot Nero is complementary to tender meats such as lamb, duck, and roast chicken. The woodsy notes of this Italian wine also makes it perfect to pair with mushrooms, squash and dishes seasoned with rosemary and sage, as well as cranberry sauce.
• Dessert: Chateau Roby Loupiac — This is a very nice alternative to Sauternes as it is not as sweet and is well balanced. It pairs with traditional holiday desserts and is especially complementary with dark chocolate-based cake. It is also very good with Bleu cheese.
