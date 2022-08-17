Todd Combs (left), a volunteer at the 67th Clarke County Fair, prepares take-out dinners for Kim and Erin Dooley. Each evening at the fair this week, the Clarke County Ruritan Club is selling barbecued chicken and beef dinners with corn on the cob, coleslaw, baked beans and bacon, a roll and a beverage. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children. Meals also can be eaten on site.