Local News
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- By Alex Bridges For The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
The state medical examiner has ruled that Ralph Ennis died of natural causes in April — 13 days after Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies tackled him during a traffic stop.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Building Association (TVBA) is hosting an event this weekend to help fund a new exhibit at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum while showing young people some potential career opportunities that await them once they’ve finished school.
- By Alex Bridges For The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
The firefighter accused of setting a Woodstock building ablaze on Friday rode along with the fire company to put out the fire, authorities say.
Monday, August 15, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — A Frederick County vehicle dealership will host a special fundraiser this weekend to help a nonprofit that supports local children who have been separated from their families due to abuse, neglect, financial hardships or other unfortunate circumstances.
Saturday, August 13, 2022
- By CHARLES PAULLIN For The Winchester Star
-
- 0
A former Shenandoah County Circuit Court judge has been appointed to serve on the Virginia Sentencing Commission by House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson.
