According to unofficial results provided by the Frederick County voter registrar/office of elections, results in the Frederick County Board of Supervisors races are:
-Blaine Dunn won in the Red Bud District with 2,585 votes to Shontya' Washington's 2,265 votes.
-Josh Ludwig won in the Shawnee District with 2,765 votes to Richard Kennedy's 1,427 votes and Warren Gosnell's 1,078 votes.
-Judith McCann-Slaughter won in the Stonewall District with 3,144 votes to Theo Theologis' 2,126 votes.
Results in the Frederick County School Board races:
-Ellen White won in the Red Bud District with 2,568 votes to Tim Stowe's 2,291 votes.
-Linda Martin won in the Stonewall District with 2,155 votes to Diana Hackney's 1,180 votes , John Lamanna's 1,566 votes and Issa Kassis's 205 votes.
-Miles Adkins won in the Shawnee District with 2,435 votes to Eric Reifinger's 1,329 votes and David Stegmaier's 1,649 votes.
Overall, a clear rejection of progressivism and the union stronghold on schools. It's time students learn the core subjects and get a better education. No more brain washing. No more CRT. The next order of business is firing David Sovine for cause. This must happen or little will change. He is a pawn of the education ad teacher unions. He refuses to produce a detailed line item budget despite repeated requests from the BOS.
Unions? When did the VEA rise to union status. Did someone grant the association guaranteed meet-and-cofer status with binding arbitration in place for all disputes?
From the VEA website --
"Our Union is a powerful voice in Richmond and around the state advocating for better salaries, improved working conditions, and increased funding to provide quality schools for ALL Virginia students, regardless of their zip code."
