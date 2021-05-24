STEPHENS CITY — The winners of the annual Newtown Festival Pageant were crowned Saturday at Newtown Commons.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s pageant was held virtually as a judged photo contest. Last year’s pageant was canceled.
Event organizer Michelle Ritter said more than 35 “amazing and beautiful contestants” from throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley took part. The contestants’ photos were emailed to three qualified judges and were scored from 1 to 25.
There also was an online people’s choice contest that ran from April 19 to April 26, where friends and family could vote for their favorite contestant of choice. It was a $1 a vote.
The winners of the contest were:
Wee Baby — Weslynn Grady
Baby — Dylani Kerns
Mini — Lillian Spaid
Tiny — Kylie Sager
Petite — Camdyn Wilson
Preteen — Lily Burns
Junior — Julia Allen
Senior — Christen Holloway
Miss — Luci Gallegos
Mrs — Amanda Burns
Elegant — Lilchy Huffman
Inspirational Miss — Darlene Gunns
People’s Choice — Kali Hottle
The winners will do their first community service event collecting non-perishable food for the Love Church Food Pantry in Stephens City. The organization distributes food to local residents on Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. Anyone who would like to donate should contact Ritter at 540-535-9173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.